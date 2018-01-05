New Delhi, Jan 5: The Reserve Bank of India will issue new Rs 10 denomination chocolate-coloured banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series soon. The new denomination has motif of Sun Temple, Konark on the reverse and bears signature of RBI Governor Dr Urjit R Patel. The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse.

All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by the RBI in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender.

Here are the salient features of the new note:

Obverse (Front)

1. See through register with denominational numeral 10

2. Denominational numeral 10 in Devnagari.

3. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre.

4. Micro letters ‘RBI’, ‘भारत ‘, ‘INDIA’ and ’10’.

5. Windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and RBI.

6. Guarantee Clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait.

7. Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right.

8. Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (10) watermarks.

9. Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side.

Reverse (Back)

10. Year of printing of the note on the left.

11. Swachh Bharat logo with slogan.

12. Language panel.

13. Motif of Sun Temple, Konark.

14. Denominational numeral 10 in Devnagari.

The dimension of the banknote will be 63 mm x 123 mm.

Earlier, the RBI had issued new Rs 50, 200, 500 and 2000 denomination banknotes.