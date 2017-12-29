The first Test between South Africa and India takes place at the Newlands in Cape Town. Both the teams will be looking to start on a winning note and take an early lead in the series.



To dominate the world cricket for any side it is important to do well on an overseas tour. After the successful home season, India will begin the new year with a tour of South Africa. The Virat Kohli-led side will be in the rainbow nation for three Tests, six One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20Is.

India has never won a Test series in South Africa and that will be Kohli-led side’s prime target when they land in the country. Out of six Test series since 1992/93, India have lost five and drawn one series.

India has traditionally struggled in South Africa. Out of 17 Test matches, India have emerged victorious only twice. They have lost eight and have been involved in seven draws.

India has named a strong bowling unit for South Africa Tests. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah after his impressive performances in limited-overs has earned a place in game’s longest format. Apart from him the team features four frontline bowlers and a pace bowling all-rounder in Hardik Pandya.

Meanwhile, the series the three-match Test series between these two teams has been named as "Freedom Series.”