New Delhi, Dec 24: A day before meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, Prem Kumar Dhumal ruled himself out from the race of the post of Himachal Pradesh chief minister. Five-term MLA Jairam Thakur and Union minister J P Nadda are now seen as the frontrunners for the chief minister’s post.

Dhumal on Saturday night issued a statement clearly mentioning that he was never in the CM race after his defeat in the Assembly elections from Sujanpur constituency.

“I had made it amply clear on the day of results that I was not in the CM race. To elect any person as CM is entirely the prerogative of the party’s central leadership,” the former CM stated in the statement.

Meanwhile, a meeting of BJP MLAs has been convened on Sunday and they would be addressed by the central observers Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Singh Tomar, the party’s state unit chief Satpal Singh Satti said yesterday.

The two-member team of central observers, who were in Shimla for the last two days had taken feedback from members of the state BJPs core committee, MPs and some MLAs.

Earlier on December 18, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrested power from the Congress in Himachal Pradesh winning close to two-thirds majority with 44 seats in its kitty in the 68-member assembly.