Srinagar, Jan 11: Ghalib Afzal Guru, the son of deceased terrorist Afzal Guru, cleared his Class XII Jammu and Kashmir State Board Examination with distinction. Ghalib scored 88.2 per cent (441) marks in his Class XII boards. He had secured more than 95 per cent in his Class X examination two years ago.

The results of Jammu And Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) were declard today. Ghalib scored 94 in Environmental Science, 89 in Chemistry, 87 in Physics, 85 in Biology and 86 in General English. A total of 55,163 appeared for the exams out of which 33,893 passed.

In 2016, Ghalib had said that he wanted to become a doctor. He had said that he wanted to pursue Medical Education and become a doctor as it is the dream of his parents and family.

Afzal Guru was also pursuing Medical Education before he left his course midway. He was executed in 2013 for his role in Parliament terror attack case.