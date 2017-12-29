Shimla, Dec 29: Congress MLA Asha Kumari slapped a woman constable in Shimla on Friday after she was denied entry to Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s review meeting. The incident was reported outside the venue of the meeting on Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

Notably, the woman constable, in a fit of rage, slapped the MLA back. The video of the incident went viral on the internet within seconds.

Reports say that the Congress MLA reportedly got angry after she was not allowed to enter the venue of the review meet. In angst, she slapped the woman constable and got slapped back. The meeting is slated at Rajiv Bhawan, the party’s headquarters in Shimla.

#WATCH Shimla: Congress MLA Asha Kumari assaults woman constable, gets slapped back. She was being allegedly denied entry by Police in Rahul Gandhi's review meeting (amateur video) pic.twitter.com/puvMRnHKss — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

In the recently held Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, Kumari had won from the Dalhousie constituency by defeating BJP’s DS Thakur.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is on a day-long visit to Shimla today and will review the party’s performance in the recently-held Himachal Pradesh assembly election.

He will meet party legislators, defeated party candidates and district presidents, and discuss with them the reasons for their defeat.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017 were held in single phase on November 9. Counting of votes were held on November 18. The BJP has bagged 44 seats in the 68-seat Assembly to form the government in the state.