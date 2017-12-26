New Delhi, Dec 26: Stung by the killing of four soldiers, including a Major, in a strike conducted by the notorious Border Action Team (BAT) of the Pakistan Army in Rajouri on Saturday, December 23, the Indian Army launched a cross-Line of Control (LoC) raid to avenge the deaths. Indian Army commandos avenged the killings on Monday, December 25, by conducting a daring operation across the LoC, official sources have confirmed. Reports say five Pakistani soldiers were killed and four others injured in the counterattack launched by the Indian Army commandos in the Poonch Sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night.

As per Pakistani media reports, the government has confirmed death of three soldiers. They have been identified as Sepoy Sajjad, Sepoy Abdul Rehman and Sepoy M Usman.

The Army sources while refraining from describing the operation as a “surgical strike” said that it was a “localised tactical level operation” involving at least 10 commandos.

How it Happened

According to reports, equipped with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), assault rifles and light machine guns, the Indian soldiers penetrated 500 meters inside the Pakistani side of the LoC. The commandos first used the IEDs to ambush the Pakistan Army jawans and then the military post on the other side of the LoC was hit by a barrage of fire from assault rifles and light machine guns. At least three Pakistan soldiers were killed in the operation that last about 45 minutes. No Indian soldier was injured in the operation planned to achieve “selective targeting”, reports say.

The latest action by the Indian Army is reminiscent of the 2016 surgical strike which was conducted to avenge the September 2016 Uri terror attack in which 19 Indian soldiers were killed. The terror attack on an Army base in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, was carried out jointly by Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists. Ghatak platoons of 6 Bihar and 10 Dogra battalions, which suffered casualties in the Uri attack, were also part of the surgical strikes.

More Such Operations

Top government sources said that the Indian Army has been given a free hand to conduct such tactical strikes in future if Pakistan continues targeting Indian troops.

Attack on Indian Army’s Patrolling Party

Pakistani troops had opened fire on an Indian Army patrol, killing Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas and three soldiers, along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on December 23. The Army had also refuted social media reports that the bodies of Indian soldiers were mutilated by Pakistani soldiers.

#ArmyCdrNC and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of our brave officer and soldiers & offer deepest condolences to the families @adgpi @PIB_India @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/k3wggXKcN6 — NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) December 23, 2017

“We suffered three fatal casualties including one officer in the incident. Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh and Sepoy Pargat Singh were grievously injured during the ceasefire violation and succumbed to their injuries. Two other personnel also sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment,” a defence spokesperson said.

Major Ambadas (32) belonged to Bhandara district in Maharashtra and is survived by wife Avoli Moharkar, while Lance Naik Gurmail Singh (34) belonged to Amritsar district in Punjab and is survived by wife Kuljit Kaur and a daughter. Sepoy Pargat Singh (30) belonged to Karnal district in Haryana and is survived by wife Ramanpreet Kaur and a son, the Army said.