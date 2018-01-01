New Delhi, Jan 1: India and Pakistan on Monday shared details of nuclear installations under a bilateral agreement that prohibits the two nuclear-capable neighbouring nations from attacking each other’s nuke facilities. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the information was exchanged through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad.

India and Pakistan had signed an agreement on December 31, 1988 to share details of nuclear installations and facilities on January 1 every year. The agreement came January 27, 1991.

The exchange of details of nuclear installations comes in the backdrop of heightened tensions between the two neighbouring nations over various issues. The two countries are locked in a bitter battle over the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Apart from this the December 31 terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir has made matters worse.

Five CRPF men were martyred in the attack carried out by at least three Jaish-e-Mohammed militants, including a Class 10 student, son of a Jammu and Kashmir Police constable. Two terrorists were killed in pre-dawn attack while operation neutralise the third is underway.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has vowed befitting reply, saying “the sacrifice of “our brave jawans will not go in vain and their valour will be given due acknowledgment”.

“The attack on a CRPF camp in Kashmir was a cowardly attack by terrorists. The sacrifice of our jawans won’t go in vain. The entire nation stands with their families. We are proud of our brave jawans who lost their lives in the fighting back the terrorists,” Rajnath Singh said.

Sushma Blasts Pakistan for Humiliating Kulbhushan Jadhav’s Family

Speaking in Rajya Sabha last week, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tore into Pakistan for ill-treating Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife and mother during their visit to Islamabad to meet the Indian national awarded death sentence by a Pakistani military court.

Sushma Swaraj condemned the way the Pakistani authorities allowed the meeting at the Foreign Office in Islamabad and asked them to change their clothes and shoes, and remove bangles and even their “mangalsutras”. (Also Read: Jadhav’s Mother, Wife Were Made to Look Like Widows in Pak: Sushma Swaraj in Parliament)

“The first thing that Kulbhushan asked his mother was ‘what happened to father’ after he saw no mangalsutra on his mother. (Also Read: ISI Behind Ill-treatment of Jadhav’s Mother, Wife in Pak: Hafiz Saeed’s Close Aide)

“The manner in which the meeting was organised was appalling. Their clothes, shoes, bangles and even their mangalsutras were taken away. Their human rights were violated again and again, and an environment of fear was created for them,” Sushma Swaraj said.