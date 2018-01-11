New Delhi, Jan 11: The Supreme Court‘s Collegium on Thursday recommended the names of Indu Malhotra and Uttarakhand Chief Justice K M Joseph for appointment as judges to the apex court. Malhotra will be the first woman lawyer to be directly appointed as Supreme Court judge. She is expected to join the apex court after the ministry of law approves the recommendation.

Malhotra was also the second woman to appointed senior advocate in 2007. Malhotra will be the seventh woman judge since independence to be appointed to the Supreme Court. Presently, Justice R Banumathi is the only woman judge in the top court. Justice M Fathima Beevi was the first woman to be appointed as a judge of the apex court in 1989.

The Collegium led by Chief Justice of India is also expected to recommend names for six vacancies at the top court. The recruitment for judges at the top court is done through collegium system where senior most judges recommend the names.

Justice K M Joseph hit the headlines when he delivered the judgment quashing President’s rule in Uttarakhand which enabled Harish Rawat to be sworn-in as the Chief Minister.