New Delhi/Islamabad, December 25: The wife and the mother of former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, a prisoner on death row for alleged espionage, will meet him in Islamabad on Monday afternoon. They will arrive in Pakistan on Monday morning on a commercial flight and will leave the same day after meeting Jadhav, Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan said.

The family members will be accompanied by India’s Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to the meeting.

“India informs that the mother and wife of Commander Jadhav will arrive by commercial flight on 25 Dec and leave the same day. Indian DHC in Islamabad will be the accompanying diplomat,” Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal tweeted last night.

Earlier, media reports said that Pakistan had asked India to convey the plan of Jadhav’s family at the earliest otherwise it would be difficult to arrange the meeting.

Separately, Faisal had said that the meeting would take place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its photo and video footage would be issued.

The mother and wife of Jadhav were being provided with a meeting with him in the light of “Islamic traditions and based on purely humanitarian grounds,” he had said.

Pakistan on December 20 issued a visa to Jadhav’s wife and mother to visit Islamabad to meet him.

Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved the ICJ in May.

The ICJ halted his execution on India’s appeal pending the final verdict by it. Pakistan has repeatedly denied India consular access to Jadhav on the ground that it was not applicable in cases related to spies.

The family members will reach Islamabad around 11 am and the meeting could take place anywhere between 1 pm to 3 pm on Monday.

Pakistan denied India consular access to Jadhav saying it was not applicable in the cases of espionage. It said Jadhav was not an ordinary person as he entered the country for spying and sabotage. Pakistan says its security forces arrested Jadhav, alias Hussein Mubarak Patel, from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he entered the country from Iran. India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

Earlier this week, Pak officials clarified that Jadhav was under no threat of immediate execution and hinted about the meeting also.

After Pathankot attack, the ties between the two countries had strained. The sentencing of Jadhav to death in April further deteriorated ties between both the countries.

Meanwhile on Sunday, friends and family of former Indian Navy officer, Kulbhushan Jadhav on Sunday organised a bike rally in his support here, a day before his mother and wife are scheduled to meet him in a Pakistani prison.