Patna, Jan 7: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder sister Gangotri Devi died on Sunday at the age of 75 years due to prolonged illness. Soon after receiving the information, Rabri Devi along with sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav rushed to her sister-in-law’s residence.

The sad demise of Gangotri Devi comes a day after Lalu was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail by special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi in connection with the fodder scam relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury 21 years ago. The punishment was handed down to 69-year-old Prasad by CBI court judge Shivpal Singh. This is the second time that he has been jailed in the fodder scam. The judge also imposed a fine totaling Rs 10 lakhs on him.

Rabri Devi, a former Bihar chief minister, told reporters at the residence of Gangotri Devi that the latter was about four years elder to the RJD chief and that she had not been keeping well for some time. “Yesterday, she spent the entire day praying for the release of her brother. When she learnt that he was sentenced to jail for a long period, she was shattered,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lalu is likely to seek parole to attend the last rites of his only sister. Tejashwi Yadav, Prasad’s son, said the family had tried to communicate the news of Gangotri Devi’s death to Prasad through the prison authorities in Ranchi. He, however, expressed apprehension that his father might not be able to get parole in time, due to the legal procedure involved and today being a Sunday. “As of now, we are making arrangements to take the body to her village home, where the last rites will be performed,” he added.

Following the sentencing in fodder scam yesterday, Tejashwi had said that they will move high court against his father’s conviction. “We will move high court against Lalu Prasad’s conviction and appeal for bail after studying the court verdict,” he said.