Lucknow, Jan 9: Uttar Pradesh MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s family has alleged that he has been poisoned in jail. Ansari, who was hospitalised on Tuesday after having reportedly suffered a heart attack, was having tea with his wife, who had come to meet him in jail, before he reportedly complained of pain in his chest. Both Mukhtar and his wife have been rushed to PGI, Lucknow, for better medical attention.

According to a Zee News TV report, Ansari’s family has alleged that poison was added to the tea that Ansari and his wife were drinking. They have alleged that a white substance was seen coming out of the mouths of both Ansari and his wife after they had tea inside the jail. There has been no statement from the jail authorities on the health of Ansari and his wife.

The allegations of Ansari’s family came after Mukhtar Ansari and his wife were taken to a hospital in critical condition when his wife came to meet him. The mafia-don turned politician reportedly suffered a heart attack when his wife arrived to meet him Banda jail. Reports also said that his wife was in a state of shock and she also had to be hospitalised following this.

Ansari, who had merged his Quami Ekta Dal (QED) with the BSP before last year’s Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, himself won the election from Mau seat. He won from the Mau Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh a record five times. Mukhtar Ansari has been in jail since 2015 under various criminal sections.