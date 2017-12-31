New Delhi, Dec 31: The National Security Advisors (NSAs) of India and Pakistan – Ajit Doval and Lt General Nasir Khan Janjua (retd) – met for talks in Bangkok, a day after the mother and wife of retired Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav met him in Islamabad, a report claims.

Sources have told The Sunday Express that the December 26 meeting between Doval and Janjua took place at a ‘neutral venue’ in the Thai capital. Notably, the venue and date of the meeting were decided between the two sides earlier this month and had no links with Pakistan’s treatment of Jadhav’s mother and wife.

It is being claimed that besides the offices of the NSA, top hierarchy of the foreign ministries of India and Pakistan also knew about the meeting, which is not the first one between the two NSAs in a third country.

Earlier on Thursday, Janjua had met former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Sharif’s Jati Umra residence in Raiwind. During the meeting, which lasted for around 5 hours, matters related to national security, relation of Pakistan with neighbouring countries and terrorism were discussed.

Doval-Janjua meet in Bangkok came in the wake of a sharp statement by the Pakistan NSA on relations of the country with India. On December 18, he had said, “The stability of the South Asian region hangs in a delicate balance, and the possibility of nuclear war cannot be ruled out.”

In December 2015, the two NSAs, along with the two foreign secretaries, had met in Bangkok. The meeting was held secretly and came in the forefront only after it was held.

It is believed, that Tuesday’s meeting lasted for more than two hours and issues related to infiltration of militants into Kashmir from across the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan’s handling of terrorists and Kashmir unrest were discussed.