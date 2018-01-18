Patna, Jan 18: Rajput Karni Sena activists on Thursday allegedly vandalised a cinema hall in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur in protest against the controversial film ‘Padmaavat’. Miffed after the Supreme Court’s suspension of ban on release of the movie in four states, the fringe group called its members not to allow the film be screened. Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi appealed to various organisations to impose a curfew on cinema halls. Padmaavat, after a rigorous scrutiny by the Central Board of Film Certification, is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25.

“I appeal to the social outfits across the country to not let Padmavati run. People should impose curfew on cinema halls,” said Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi. Echoing similar sentiments, former BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu said the releasing the film will result in breaking up of India. [Also read: Defiant Karni Sena Says Won’t Allow Padmaavat Release, Asks People to Impose Curfew]

“Today the Supreme Court has hurt the sentiments of lakhs of crores of Hindus who respect it. We will continue our fight, even if I am hanged. If this film is released, the country will break,” said Amu. [Also read: Hang me But Won’t Let Padmaavat to be Screened: Ex-Haryana BJP Leader Suraj Pal Amu]

Supreme Court on Thursday lifted the ban of Padmaavat after hearing the plea filed by the producers of the film. The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, observed that the states are obliged to maintain law and order. “We direct that there shall be a stay of operation on the notification and orders issued and we also restrain other states from issuing such notifications or orders in this matter,” the bench said in its interim order.

During the hearing, the CJI said, “the whole problem when exhibition of a film is stopped like this, my constitutional conscience shocks me”.