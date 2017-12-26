New Delhi, December 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday remembered his oath taking ceremony as the Gujarat chief minister as he attended Vijay Rupani’s on Tuesday. Vijay Rupani was sworn in as the chief minister of Gujarat for the second consecutive term after the Bharatiya Janata won the recently-held Assembly elections in the state.

“Attending today’s oath taking ceremony in Gujarat brought back memories of the ceremonies in 2001, 2002, 2007 and 2012 when I got the opportunity to serve Gujarat as the chief minister,” Modi tweeted.

“I would once again like to thank the people of Gujarat for giving the BJP this opportunity to serve the state. The bond between Gujarat and BJP is extremely special. I assure my Gujarati sisters and brothers that we will leave no stone unturned in further developing Gujarat,” Modi added.

Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat for 13 years till May 2014 before assuming office at the national capital. He was the BJP’s star campaigner in the two-phased Gujarat polls and drove party to the victory by winning 99 seats. The BJP has formed the government in the state for the record sixth time consecutively.

Rupani, 61, and his deputy Nitin Patel were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor OP Kohli at a grand ceremony in Gandhinagar. Apart from Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, veteran leader LK Advani and chief ministers of various BJP-ruled states attended the ceremony.

With 99 MLAs, the BJP has a simple majority in the 182-member Assembly, 16 less than its 2012 tally of 115. The opposition Congress won 77 seats and its strength along with allies in the new House is 80.

Rupani and Nitin Patel were elected as the leader and deputy leader, respectively, of the BJP legislature party at its meeting on December 22.