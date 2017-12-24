Live Updates

  • 1:37 PM IST

    Kiren Rijiju congratulates BJP for winning Pakke Karsang Assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier in the day, the Likabali Assembly constituency was also bagged by the party.

  • 1:11 PM IST

    RK Nagar bypoll: TTV Dhinakaran reaches Chennai, says I am an independent candidate for namesake but all Party (AIADMK) workers are with me. I also have Amma’s wishes. The vote count for RK Nagar bye-election began at 8 AM today. Till now, Dhinakaran has maintained a massive lead against the DMK and BJP candidate.

  • 12:57 PM IST

    RK Nagar bypoll | I firmly believe that it is time for this government to go, and in the coming 3 months you will see this government go: TTV Dhinakaran in Madurai

  • 12:49 PM IST

    RK Nagar bypoll: TTV Dhinakaran addresses media in Madurai, says Radhakrishna Nagar constituency was represented by ‘Amma’. The thumping majority which the voters have given is an indication where the Party symbol and the party will remain. I thank the people of RK Nagar and Party workers who have shown massive support for me

  • 12:30 PM IST

    Sabang bypoll: Gita Rani Bhunia of Trinamool Congress wins. She was competing against BJP’s Antara Bhattacharya, Congress’s Chiranjib Bhowmick and CPI (M)’s Rita Mandal.

  • 12:18 PM IST

    Sikandra bypoll: The bye-election was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MLA Mathura Prasad Pal on July 22 due to illness. The BJP had fielded Pal’s son Ajit Pal Singh.

  • 12:13 PM IST

    Sikandra bypoll: The BJP is leading with 19,879 votes while the Samajwadi Party is at the second spot with 18,560 votes. The Congress is trailing at the third spot with 3,943 votes. Sikandra constituency falls in Kanpur Dehat district.

New Delhi, Dec 24: The counting of votes for RK Nagar, Pakke-Kasang, 28-Likabali, Sikandra, Sabang Assembly Bye-elections began at 8 AM today, Sunday. The results are expected to be out by afternoon. Voting for the high stakes bypoll in RK Nagar Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu along with one constituency in Uttar Pradesh, two in Arunachal Pradesh and one in West Bengal was held on Thursday.

RK Nagar recorded a 77.68 per cent voter turnout. Key contenders for this seat, which fell vacant after the death of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, are AIADMK’s E Madhusudhanan, the main Opposition DMK’s N Maruthu Ganesh and sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran.

In Arunachal Pradesh, Pakke-Kasang (ST) and 28-Likabali (ST) Assembly constituencies recorded 86 per cent and 51 per cent voter turnout, respectively. 28-Likabali (ST) constituency seat fell vacant following the death of Health and Family Welfare Minister, Jomde Kena on September 4 last year.

In Uttar Pradesh, Sikandra assembly constituency in Kanpur Dehat district recorded nearly 53 per cent turnout on Thursday. The re-election was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Mathura Prasad Pal. In all, there are 12 candidates in the fray. Out of this, there are five independent candidates.

Meanwhile, Sabang Assembly constituency in West Bengal recorded a turnout of just 15 per cent in the first two hours of voting, a report says.