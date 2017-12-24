

















Load More

New Delhi, Dec 24: The counting of votes for RK Nagar, Pakke-Kasang, 28-Likabali, Sikandra, Sabang Assembly Bye-elections began at 8 AM today, Sunday. The results are expected to be out by afternoon. Voting for the high stakes bypoll in RK Nagar Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu along with one constituency in Uttar Pradesh, two in Arunachal Pradesh and one in West Bengal was held on Thursday.

RK Nagar recorded a 77.68 per cent voter turnout. Key contenders for this seat, which fell vacant after the death of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, are AIADMK’s E Madhusudhanan, the main Opposition DMK’s N Maruthu Ganesh and sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran.

In Arunachal Pradesh, Pakke-Kasang (ST) and 28-Likabali (ST) Assembly constituencies recorded 86 per cent and 51 per cent voter turnout, respectively. 28-Likabali (ST) constituency seat fell vacant following the death of Health and Family Welfare Minister, Jomde Kena on September 4 last year.

In Uttar Pradesh, Sikandra assembly constituency in Kanpur Dehat district recorded nearly 53 per cent turnout on Thursday. The re-election was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Mathura Prasad Pal. In all, there are 12 candidates in the fray. Out of this, there are five independent candidates.

Meanwhile, Sabang Assembly constituency in West Bengal recorded a turnout of just 15 per cent in the first two hours of voting, a report says.