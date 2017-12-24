New Delhi, Dec 24: West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress(TMC) on Sunday dashed hopes of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making inroads in state’s politics by winning the Sabang Assembly by-election by a huge margin. TMC’s Gita Rani Bhunia won the Sabang seat by a massive margin of over 64,000 votes.

Rita Mondal of the Left Front backed Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) was on the second spot while BJP candidate Antara Bhattacharyya finished third. The TMC got 106,179 votes, CPI(M) won 41,987 and BJP secured 37,476 votes. Over 85 per cent voting was reported on the seat where polling was held on December 21.

The bypoll on Sabang seat was necessitated due to sitting Congress legislator Manas Bhunia’s resignation, after he crossed over to the Trinamool. He is now a Rajya Sabha member. Gita Rani is Manas Bhunia’s wife.

BJP’s Hopes Dashed

For the BJP, which has been wanting to increase its vote share in West Bengal, the defeat in Sabang Assembly by-poll has come as huge setback. A win in West Bengal would have boosted the saffron party further after victories in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

The BJP was banking hugely on Mukul Roy in the by-election and expected the former TMC stalwart to pull voters towards his new party – BJP. Mukul Roy, once considered to be a close confidante of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, joined the BJP in November. However, the loss in Sabang by-poll has posed new challenges for the BJP in West Bengal where Assembly elections are due in 2021.