New Delhi, Jan 18: Border Security Force (BSF) Director General K K Sharma on Thursday said the situation at the border with Pakistan remains tense after the neighbouring country’s army resorted to unprovoked firing in recent days. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of wreath laying ceremony of BSF soldier A Suresh, who was killed in Pakistani firing in RS Pura Sector in Poonch district on Wednesday, KK Sharma said that the earlier incidents of unprovoked firing were observed at LoC but now the Pakistan Army is resorting to unprovoked firing on international border.

The BSF chief added that he has asked his troops to retaliate with full force. “We can describe the situation as tense. Earlier, there had been firing along the Line of Control and now they have started firing along the international border as well,” The Indian Express quoted Sharma as saying.

Sharma’s statement has come days after Chief of Army Staff Bipin Rawat warned Pakistan of a strong reaction by India if it continues to violate ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion of 70th Army Day, General Bipin Rawat had said Indian forces would not hesitate in taking strong steps if the neighbouring country continues with its policy of disturbing peace in the region. (Also Read: 70th Army Day: President Kovind, PM Modi Salute Country’s Valiant Heroes)

“Ceasefire violations by Pakistan happen frequently, to which we respond effectively. We will take even stronger steps against our enemies if we are compelled to do so,” General Bipin Rawat said. (Also Read: Don’t Compel us to Take Strong Steps: Army Chief Bipin Rawat Warns Pakistan)

Pakistan has been trying to attack India’s national integrity and is providing continuous support to terrorists to carry out strikes on the Indian soil, however, we will not let the neighbouring nation succeed it its nefarious aims, General Rawat added.