New Delhi, Jan 19: Silvassa of Dadar & Nagar Haveli has topeed the list of smart cities announced on Friday. The Round 4 list includes the names of 9 cities that have won the National Smart Cities Challenge. These cities along with those in the previous three rounds now make for 99 smart cities so far.

The total proposed investment in these 99 smart cities will be Rs 203979 crores, said the Government on Friday. “It is heartening to note that the winning cities have improved the quality of their Smart City Proposals by 19% (average) to become eligible for selection. Each city has developed a unique vision and has selected an area (ABD) which will be developed as a lighthouse, to be replicated by the city. The 9 cities selected have proposed an investment of Rs 12,824 crores of which Rs 10,639 crores would be in Area Based Development (ABD) and Rs 2,185 crores in Pan City initiatives which would be impacting 35.3 lakh persons living in these areas,” said Hardip Puri Minister of State (I/C) for Housing & Urban Affairs.

List of 9 cities selected as smart cities in Round 4

Silvassa, Dadar & Nagar Haveli

Erode, Tamil Nadu

Diu, Daman & Diu

Biharsharif, Bihar

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh

Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh

Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh and

Kavaratti, Lakshwadeep

Puri had earlier expressed confidence that “physical manifestation of the work” in contracts that are in an advanced stage of implementation in the smart cities mission would be visible by June 2018. Previously, 20 cities were selected in January 2016, 13 cities in May 2016, 27 cities in September 2016 and 30 cities in June 2017.