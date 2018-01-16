New Delhi, Jan 16: Yug Tuli, the co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro, the restaurant in Kamala Mills where the massive blaze on December 29 reportedly started, was remanded to police custody till January 20 on Tuesday. Tuli who surrendered before Mumbai Police today was produced in Bhoiwada court.

Speaking to media persons, Tuli had cited,”I have come to surrender since my bail plea got rejected. I was waiting for the anticipatory bail in Amritsar.”

#KamalaMillsFire Yug Tuli, co-owner of Mojo Bistro sent to police custody till January 20 by Bhoiwada Court, #Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2018

The Mumbai Police had earlier said that Tuli, who was allegedly absconding, was seen in Hyderabad, while his four-wheeler was seized from his grandfather’s place.

The Mumbai sessions court had earlier refused to give interim protection from arrest to Tuli in connection with the Kamala Mills fire tragedy. Tuli had moved the anticipatory bail plea claiming that the report, that had been submitted by the fire department, is influenced and based only on social media posts.

In the bail plea, Tuli had stated, “The fire authorities while relying upon unverified posts on social media, which were apparently systematically being posted and pushed by the friends of the absconding owners of 1Above Restaurant, terming them to be gospel truth, are trying to somehow portray that the fire originated from Mojo’s Bistro, which goes on to prove that the fire authorities somehow are making all efforts to save 1 Above.”

Yug Pathak, another owner of the restaurant and the son of former Pune police commissioner K K Pathak, was also arrested in connection with the Kamala Mills Fire that claimed lives of 14 people in Lower Parel locality in Mumbai in the wee hours of December 29.