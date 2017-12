Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif outside his Panvel farmhouse

The latest hit couple Salman and Katrina arrived for Salman’s birthday party together at his Panvel farmhouse. Their latest release Tiger Zinda Hai is breaking all records at the box office and he also turns 52 on Wednesday. The grand bash at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse was attended by Katrina Kaif and Iulia Vantur, among several other close friends and family members.

Image credit: Instagram