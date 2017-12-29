The first song from Aiyaary, Lae Dooba, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet is here and it is the perfect melodious track to start the New Year 2018 with. The love anthem is rendered by Sunidhi Chauhan, who makes it as soulful as it can get. Complemented with heart touching lyrics Manoj Muntashir and composed by Rochak Kohli, the song uses guitar and percussion mostly to give us a track that will rule hearts in 2018.

The song stars the film’s lead couple Sidharth and Rakul and showcases their beautiful chemistry. They are friends-turned-lovers and the song gives us a glimpse into their love story, right from the thrill of secretly falling in love with the person and yet not being able to muster the courage to confess it. To finally coming out in the open about your feelings and kick starting a journey as a couple instead of just friends. The melody as well as the visuals will certainly warm your hearts. Check out Lae Dooba song below: ALSO READ: What’s Cooking? Sara Ali Khan And Sidharth Malhotra Were Inseparable At Virat-Anushka’s Reception – Exclusive

Aiyaary is a thriller set to release on January 26, 2018 along with Akshay Kumar’s Padman. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role. Both Sidharth and Bajpayee play army officers. The film is helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the man behind A Wednesday, Special 26, Baby and Rustom amongst others. The trailer has been received well and the film is being seen as one that might help Sidharth to bring out and showcase his best side. This is the first time that he will be playing an army guy and we hear there is an interesting twist in the film that will ensure audience get an edge of the seat thriller experience.