After giving us a sleepless night yesterday with a scary teaser of Pari, along with its new release date, Anushka Sharma has once again scared the living daylights out of us. The actress has just released a new poster of the film Pari- not a fairytale, with a spooky figure standing behind her back, with a strong grip on her shoulders.

With this poster, Anushka has kind of revealed what we can expect when the film releases in theatres on March 2, 2018. It is not just a thriller but a horror thriller and the actress, who played a friendly ghost in Phillauri, is all set to spook us with her scariest ever avatar.

Pari is Anushka Sharma’s third production after NH10 and Phillauri and also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Prosit Roy and produced by Clean Slate Films & KriArj Entertainment. Interestingly, while there is nothing much known about what the film is all about, the makers are making sure that by each teaser and poster, they reveal more and more about Pari to take the anticipation to an all time high before the film hits screens. ALSO READ: Here’s What Anushka Sharma’s Pari Is All About! Read Exclusive Details

While most filmmakers and actors agree that horror genre remains untapped in India and in Hindi film industry, Pari seems to be taking a step towards changing that reality. Like her earlier two films, we can expect this one too to be out of the box and something that hasn’t been explored in Bollywood before.