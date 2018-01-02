Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif‘s Tiger Zinda Hai has been like ramming bull at the box office since its release, and with its second week behind it, it still shows no signs of stopping. The film is leading the charts when it comes to box office numbers, with records being broken by the day. Only SS Rajamouli’s worldwide blockbuster Baahubali 2 has bettered the numbers Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai is scoring at the box office. But as far as Bollywood is concerned, Salman wins no sweat. And today’s numbers go to prove just that.

At the back of a Christmas holiday, the Salman Khan actioner also had the New Year’s holiday to capitalise on, and it big fat did. After crossing the Rs 250 crore mark on Sunday, the film seized the New Year Monday to extend another weekend. Sharing the numbers on his Twitter handle, Taran Adarsh writes in his tweet:”#TigerZindaHai commences New Year with a POWER-PACKED PUNCH… Now eyeing *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan and #Sultan… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr. Total: ₹ 272.79 cr. India biz. #TZH” ALSO READ: Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection: 5 Records Salman Khan’s Action Thriller Has Created

Tiger Zinda Hai is deemed as a worthy sequel to Kabir Khan’s 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger which starred Salman and Katrina, the last film they did together before this one. TZH saw them reprise their roles of RAW and ISI agents Tiger and Zoya respectively. It has been five years since Salman Khan and former girlfriend Katrina Kaif fans have been waiting for their reunion on the big screen and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar decided to fulfill their wish. Ever since Tiger Zinda Hai release, the fans cannot get enough of Tiger and Zoya. Keep following this space for more updates.