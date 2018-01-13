New Delhi: Arda Turan has joined Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir on a two-and-a-half-year loan deal from Barcelona. The transfer didn’t come as a surprise as the midfielder failed to make a single appearance under Barca’s manager Ernesto Valverde this season.

Meanwhile, Turan, who made just 55 appearances for Barça in two-and-a-half years and scored 15 goals, will be relieved after returning home to Turkey, where he played for Galatasaray and Manisaspor.

However, Barca will maintain the right to sell the 30-year old to any other club, though, until the expiry of his contract at Camp Nou in 2020.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “FC Barcelona and Istanbul Basaksehir FK agree on a loan deal for the Turkish player for the remainder of the season and two more.

“The Turkish International leaves the Club after two and a half seasons in which he has won everything there is to win domestically with the blaugranes.”

Turan joined Barca in 2015 from Atletico Madrid for €35 million in 2015 but he was not able to make his debut until January of the following year due to Barca’s transfer ban.