New Delhi: Tottenham Hotspur’s star striker Harry Kane on Boxing day scored a hat-trick to help his side hammer Southampton 5-2 in the English Premier League’s 20th round.

Kane opened the scoring 22 minutes into the match and struck again to double his side’s lead 2-0 17 minutes later. It was Dele Alli who added the third goal for Tottenham in the 49th minute, while his teammate Heung-Min Son netted the fourth just two minutes later.

Southampton midfielder Sofiane Boufal narrowed the gap after scoring the first goal for his side in the 64th minute, but Kane netted his third goal in the 67th minute.

With eight minutes to go, Dusan Tadic scored the second goal for Southampton, which suffered its ninth defeat this season. Harry Kane Breaks Alan Shearer's 22-Year Old Premier League Record, Overtakes Lionel Messi as Top Scorer in 2017 Read more

Meanwhile, after scoring his second straight hat-trick and his 39th goal this year, Kane holds the record for most Premier League goals in a calendar year, two goals ahead of retired star Alan Shearer.

Kane has also become Europe’s top goal scorer of 2017 with 56 goals in all competitions, ahead of Barcelona forward Lionel Messi (54) and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo (53).

With Tuesday’s home win, Tottenham jumps to the fourth position in the Premier League with 37 points, five points behind defending champion third-placed Chelsea, who also attained a 2-0 win over Brighton. Alvaro Morata and Marcos Alonso’s strike in the second half were enough to take the Blues home.

In a different game, Manchester United and Burnley played out a thrilling game which ended in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford. Visiting side Burnley drew the first blood early in the game when Ashley Barnes found the back of the net in the third minute.

Later, Steven Defour doubled the lead for Burnley through a stunning free-kick which proved unstoppable for United’s goalkeeper David De Gea. The Red Devils were trailing 0-2 at the halftime whistle.

However, the latter half of the game was completely dominated by Jose Mourinho’s side as they enjoyed most of the possession while creating numerous chances. It was then substituted Jesse Lingard who scored in the 53rd minute through a brilliant backheel flick to put United back into the game.

However, Red Devils, who were still trailing by one goal, were denied numerous times by Burnley’s defence, who stood solid until extra time when Lingard scored his second goal of the match to save Manchester United from shameful defeat.

The game ended in 2-2 draw, thus giving United only a point. The Red Devils with 43 points, remain on second position and trail league topper Manchester City by 12 points.