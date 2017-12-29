New Delhi: India’s chess ace Viswanathan Anand beat Russia’s Vladimir Fedoseev to lift the World rapid chess championship in Riyadh on Thursday. The 48-year last won this title in 2003 and reclaims it after 14 years.

Meanwhile, Anand also took revenge for his 2013 World Championship loss as he defeated World No 1, Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the ninth round match on Wednesday and finish on top with 10.5 points at the end of the 15th and final round.

However, Anand had to play the tie-breaker before clinching the title as Vladimir Fedoseev and Ian Nepomniachtchi, both of Russia, also scored 10.5. But, the chess genius from Chennai showed that he is best in business as he defeated Fedoseev 2-0 in a two-game tie-break to win the championship.

Anand was also congratulated by his erstwhile rival, Russian great Garry Kasparov, who tweeted, “Congratulations to the man from the sixties, @vishy64theking, on his World Rapid title! I hope you dedicated this latest victory to everyone who has asked you when you were going to retire.”

After winning the title, Anand said he entered the tournament in a “pessimistic” frame of mind but managed to surprise himself and the world with an unbeaten campaign.

The 48-year-old, who had been drawing flak from critics for a string of sub-par performances in the recent past, hit back in style, by winning the title.

“The last two rapid events were nothing short of disastrous. I came here in a pessimistic frame of mind. But it has just been the most wonderful surprise. But I played well,” Anand told PTI after his triumph.