As the world fights through this on-going COVID-19 pandemic and viewers are remained confined indoors, India's leading channel in North Americas, ZEE TV & McDonald's join hands for a wonderful initiative to help people in need during these tough times called, 'Act of Kindness.'

Kindness and equity can be rare during time of panic. Today, as people battle for necessities, McDonald's & ZEE TV have partnered up with 5 of the most active & giving South Asian organizations in the US, Humbled By Your Service, Sathya Sai Organization, Let's Share A Meal, Rotary Club & Universal Metro Asian Services, who have worked tirelessly through out the course of this pandemic to ensure that every person, family in need has had enough supplies of food, daily essentials and PPE Kit for our front line warriors.

One thing that we have seen all over the world is that kindness is prevailing in uncertain times. We have learnt that amid the fear, there is also community, support and hope. Even amid an unusual disease outbreak, people from all these 5 organizations are showing that kindness is instrumental in caring for people and promoting survival and health equity in tough times.

McDonald’s beholds the significance of its partner-organizations and has many initiatives for the community. In its initiative of overreaching, it becomes a meaningful part of the community & like a good corporate citizen, always becomes a meaningful part of the community, more-so, when the communities are afflicted by the disaster.

Through ‘Act of Kindness,’ McDonalds has supported the Asian Indian community when it needed, through food donations, community programs, and even disaster response. McDonald’s has even shown up to serve free meals to first responders while they work tirelessly to provide aid. Each day, Ronald McDonald house provides a comfortable place for families to stay and get some quality family time during the tough times.

McDonald’s has proven that ‘Act of Kindness,’ do not have to be big gestures and even the smallest acts can have a big impact. McDonald’s alone and through also its partnering organizations, have been ever striving to make this world a beautiful place more so, during the pandemic & has seamlessly practiced the axiom of “Coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress; and working together is a success.”