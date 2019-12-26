January 5

Aries

You have been feeling exceptionally confident these days and towards the middle of the week you might even feel invincible.

Confidence in yourself is wonderful but be careful not to make rash decisions on temporary heightened emotions.

Be confident in your intuition but also be aware enough to realize if you are under the influence of other feelings.

By the end of the week you will find the perfect balance.

Taurus

Have you been receiving favors lately from someone with a generous heart?

You have acknowledged what they have done for you verbally but that might not be enough.

Do you keep adding more to your list of favors without reciprocating anything in return?

Be careful not to take advantage of a kind heart and make sure to give as well.

Gemini

Watch over your finances this month as being prudent now will come in handy later in the year.

You are allowed to indulge yourself once in a while but now is the time to save and prepare.

This year will bring lots of opportunities for you and you will need to have resources ready to go after them.

Keep looking towards the future and reminding yourself to save up for the journey.

Cancer

This year you will find yourself growing and progressing further than you have before.

Keep yourself open to new experiences and be more willing to accept new people and relationships into your life.

You will be happy to see that a new world will open up to you full of achievements you seek.

This is also a good year to spend time with family and strengthen your home base.

Leo

There are many worries you might have about someone very close to you.

This year you will see the universe align and take care of all those worries for you.

You are on a path of great success and the opportunities coming your way are life-changing.

Be prepared for a whirlwind of a year and when you look back on it in December you will find yourself on a height you’ve never imagined you would achieve.

Virgo

This year will be full of ideas and creativity for you.

You will get a chance to display your artistic skills and put them to good use.

You have often been frustrated by the mundane routine of practical life.

This year will be a great year for you to share your art and imagination with the world.

Libra

There is a good chance you will meet someone this year who shares the same vision for the future.

Together you will have a great partnership and be able to collaborate on ideas and actions.

Even if you do not end up acting together then you will still have made a great friend and confidante to bounce thoughts and opinions off of.

Conversation is a powerful tool to forge relationships.

Scorpio

You have many complaints with the universe on projects that never came to fruition or dreams that were never realized.

This year will be a bit different and you will be able to finally take some significant steps towards your goals.

Someone you have left behind in the past might be the key to unlocking some closed doors.

If you left them on bad terms it is time to reign in your pride, admit your mistakes and ask for forgiveness.

Sagittarius

So many people consider you to be dependable and generous.

Whenever someone is in trouble you are usually the first person they call.

Can you say the same if the situation is reversed?

This year it is time to do some reevaluating with your relationships and give only to

those who would do the same for you.

Capricorn

Last year was full of adventure but also incredible hardship.

You had many responsibilities and tasks and so the life you lived may have been only half of its potential excitement.

This year it is time to prioritize yourself. Travel more, indulge once in a while and take time off when you need it.

Focus on your health and mental well being.

Aquarius

Someone in your life is about to tell you some big news.

They are expecting you to be happy for them and while you are, you might also have some hesitations.

The best course of action is to be supportive and observe the situation before sharing your opinions.

You might be surprised that you original assumptions were wrong.

Pisces

You have been going through a whirlwind of emotions lately and have met someone who provides you comfort.

This year you will have the opportunity to strengthen this relationship and make it into something more meaningful and lifelong.

This is only possible if you reciprocate the amount of care, attention and love you are given.

There is potential for a truly wonderful experience in your life so don’t waste it.

January 12

Aries

You might feel a bit gloomy and sad towards the beginning of the week.

Spend time with your family and friends and you will find yourself in a much better mood by the end of the week.

Only you can make yourself feel better so take the effort to surround yourself with people and things that bring you happiness.

Make plans with friends you have lost touch with and enjoy the moment.

Taurus

You might feel like someone has slighted you and your initial reaction is to cut this person off.

Try to see the situation from their perspective. There may be something they are struggling with that has nothing to do with you.

Practice compassion and patience this week and you will be all the better for it.

Someone is having a difficult time and your reaction could either bring them some comfort or more pain.

Gemini

Your insecurities will be triggered this week by someone whose opinion holds great importance to you.

This person may be behaving distant and almost cold towards you but really they have been going through something difficult.

Allow this person to have their space and be patient with the situation.

You are always someone they hold a high opinion of and that has not changed.

Cancer

Although you have a laid back personality sometimes your apathetic vibe can be misconstrued as lack of care.

If someone is facing an obstacle or conflict they need your support more than your neutrality.

It is ok to take a side sometimes and saying you like to stay neutral is not always the noble thing to do.

If something unjust is occurring in your presence then you should speak up.

Leo

You are so confident that you are loved by everyone that you tend to act reckless with your relationships.

For the most part your loved ones will always stay devoted to you but that doesn’t mean they don’t feel hurt by your actions or lack of sometimes.

You have a magnetic personality and character and a good heart so this is why you are so beloved.

Try to spend more time and attention on your loved ones.

Virgo

Too much love and affection might leave you feeling suffocated this week.

While you appreciate the care and devotion given to you, you might just be craving some time alone.

It is ok to take some time out for yourself and focus on your mental and physical well being.

Voice your need for some alone time and you will receive it.

Libra

You will find yourself in the middle of a conflict between two loved ones and the situation will frustrate you.

It is best for you to silently observe the situation and let the other parties try to resolve the issue by themselves.

Do not feel obligated to be the peacemaker and do not stress yourself out by taking on the burden of resolving the situation.

It is better to let people handle their own problems.

Scorpio

You enjoy having a schedule and a routine and if anything changes you get thrown off.

You like things to move at a predictable pace so when something unexpected happens you tend to get upset and frustrated.

Change is good sometimes and you need to find the positive learning opportunities hidden in change.

Stay focused on what life is teaching you and don’t let your emotions block lessons.

Sagittarius

You are feeling used and taken advantage of by someone you have shown great love and care for.

This is hurting your pride but more importantly it is also hurting your heart.

Although this has happened many times your generous and loving spirit continues to persevere.

Don’t worry if you feel like your feelings are being considered. Your good deeds will have a much larger payoff in the future.

Capricorn

A change is coming to your home environment and this will force you to change your

daily routine. This is not necessarily a bad thing as it will also allow you to experience something new and try a different schedule of life.

This is a year of change and growth and anything different will contribute to that.

You are going to have many adventures and this month is just the beginning.

Aquarius

Your social life is very busy and you feel obligated to fulfill your role in your group of acquaintances.

If these obligations are draining you then it is time for you to set boundaries and say no to things you have no interest in doing.

Let others take on more responsibilities if you have been handling too much alone.

The people who truly care for you will let you have your space and still be waiting when you feel like returning to the fold.

Pisces

You have been worrying about many things financially and soon you will see all your worries resolve themselves.

There was a bit of turmoil in trying to figure everything out but your leadership skills will come in handy and make sure all your affairs are in order.

You took a risk and that risk had its ups and downs but will pay off soon enough.

Do not worry as success and reward are just around the corner.

January 19

Aries

Any projects you have been working on are suddenly going to pick up traction and move towards new milestones.

You might be surprised by this because you haven’t been putting in as much effort as you think you should.

The stars are aligning to help propel you towards your goal.

Don’t let this momentum go to waste and focus on working hard and increasing your effort.

Taurus

You are so busy making yourself the center of attention that you are neglecting others who are achieving milestones and are also looking for some recognition.

You cannot always be the main character in everyone’s lives and forcing this to be so will only leave you drained of energy and resources.

Let others have their moment to shine and be appreciated, and be supportive towards them.

You are kind and loyal and although you love attention you know you are just as good at giving it.

Gemini

Someone in your life is not feeling as special and appreciated as they did when they first got to know you.

Perhaps you have entered a stage of comfort in your relationship but they might not be there yet.

Any silence or lack of attention can be perceived and you losing interest.

Once in a while, why not remind them how much they mean to you?

Cancer

This year something truly amazing is in store as you finally make progress towards a personal goal of yours.

This is something that has been a secret desire in your heart and you fill find the stars aligning to finally fulfill it.

Do not let your cynicism or skepticism ruin the alignment and progress of things.

You are deserving of this and your doubts will only sour the journey ahead.

Leo

You have a lot of confidence in yourself and you will be a great source of strength and encouragement for someone who is not feeling as sure of themselves.

You are allowed to also feel moments of vulnerability so don’t be too hard on yourself if your confidence wavers.

Seeing you overcome your own struggles will only be further motivation for those watching you.

You have the wonderful ability to inspire so do just that.

Virgo

This week is a good week to connect with those you encourage you to follow your dreams.

Try to avoid people who use practicality as an excuse to bring you down or force you to conform to what they consider normal.

You have always gone against the grain and done things your way and this has always brought you happiness.

Surround yourself with people who will continue to support you as you forge your own path.

Libra

You might be very busy right now and as a result you have been neglecting your loved ones.

This life is temporary so while work and projects are important try to cherish the time you have with your friends and family as well.

Take time this week to relax and enjoy the small moments of fun and happiness.

Reach out to friends you haven’t spoken to in a while and spend time at home with family.

Scorpio

Have you accidentally betrayed someone’s trust because you were too busy focusing on your own benefits and growth?

You might have been so self absorbed that you didn’t realize you were breaking a promise or revealing a secret shared in confidence.

There is still time to rectify the situation and make up for an oversight on your part.

Do not try to downplay the situation and own up to your actions. Then work towards building up the trust again.

Sagittarius

No matter how hard someone you love pushes you away you are always a stable and consistent force in their lives.

Lately though, you have been feeling a bit neglected and taken for granted and the stable force might not last if you continue to feel this way.

It is ok to not always be the strong one but know that you are appreciated and cherished more than you think.

If those you love don’t reciprocate or express gratitude in the way you want that doesn’t mean your presence in their lives doesn’t mean the world to them.

Capricorn

You will feel like making a major transformation in your life and this week is a great time to take the first step.

You have planned many changes before but never found the motivation to act.

This week all the incentive and motivation you need will be sent to you so use that force to propel you forward.

Transformation and growth will only result in more wonderful experiences in your life.

Aquarius

You might be feeling nostalgic and a little sad when you look back at who used to be at a specific time in your life.

But the world is constantly changing and so are you and you are exactly where you are meant to be right now.

Even if it feels like life turned out differently than what you expected back then don’t give up.

No journey is absent of obstacles or plateaus, and you are on the right path.

Pisces

Sometimes you can be your own worst enemy by thinking too much and creating scenarios that don’t exist.

You often let your emotions get the best of you and act rashly when your emotions are heightened.

Be careful though this week as you might push someone who has been supporting you, too far.

It is not fair to expect other people to carry your burden and you are someone who wouldn’t want that anyways.

January 26

Aries

This is the time to take some risks and partner up with people you wouldn’t have partnered up with before.

Times have changed and so have you. What you thought was impossible before can be very possible right now.

Step out of your comfort zone and try to exchange ideas with someone completely different from you.

You might find yourself not only learning something new but also innovating and inventing spectacular things.

Taurus

You have been calling someone a true friend but your actions have not necessarily been aligning with your words.

Have you been leaving this person out when you are gathering all your family and friends?

You think it might not be a big deal and that they don’t notice but they do.

Extend a genuine hand of friendship and you will find not only are they appreciative but they can also turn out to be very important relationships in your life.

Gemini

This was an interesting month for you as you were able to learn a lot of new things and pick up some new skills.

Next month is when you’ll actually be able to apply this new knowledge.

Wonderful opportunities are about to come knocking at your door and you are now equipped with the right wisdom to make the most of them.

Be confident in yourself and your abilities.

Cancer

Have you been picking fights with someone you love on purpose lately?

Try to take some time this week to evaluate why you are behaving this way and whether the issue lies in them or in you.

You might think you have earned the right to be the dominant one in your relationship but this could also be putting a strain on the other party.

Meditate on what is influencing your behavior and what insecurities or worries are fueling your aggression.

Leo

You have big dreams and aspirations and while others are too afraid to go after the

things you want, you are fearless and confident that you will achieve them.

Those with great success are often people who take the daunting road of life.

Do not worry about others who will try to bring you back to reality and tell you that your dreams are unrealistic.

The universe is on your side and you are your greatest asset. Success is yours for the taking.

Virgo

There was a time in your life where you felt like you were the center of the world but lately it seems like you are fighting to keep that position.

Nothing has really changed, you are still admired and adored by the people who love you.

Be aware and empathetic to the fact that people have struggles that they are dealing with in their life and sometimes they’re unable to give you the attention you seek.

Don’t let insecurity fuel any rash decisions or words you’ll regret speaking.

Libra

It might be difficult to stay motivated on a task that needs to be completed very soon.

But the finish line is on the horizon and if you give up now all the hard work you have put in so far will go to waste.

Take a small break if you need it but try and recharge as much as you can so you can finish the task at hand.

When you finally complete what you have to do you will feel a sense of accomplishment and be grateful you didn’t give up.

Scorpio

This is a good week to call friends and family that you have lost touch with.

You might think they won’t be happy to hear from you but it will be the exact opposite.

You will be welcomed with open arms and soon enough you’ll realize just how loved you are.

Be the first person to reach out and you will thank yourself.

Sagittarius

You are about to give up on a lifelong dream that has been hidden away in your heart and you have refused to share with anyone.

Even those closest to you don’t know that this is something you have secretly desired for a while.

Trust the universe and its timing and don’t give up hope that your dream will come true.

Something truly wonderful is on the horizon.

Capricorn

You are about to embark on a new journey and someone you love is going to be your companion.

When you face obstacles make sure you are supporting each other and not focusing on just yourself.

You have greater chances of success and overcoming obstacles when you work together.

Together you will experience new environments, meet new people and achieve many things.

Aquarius

This is a good week for you to break out of your routine and try a new activity or hobby.

The mind needs just as much exercise as the body so expose it to new experiences.

Read a book you usually wouldn’t or watch a film that doesn’t necessarily fall into your regular categories.

Go out and meet new people, exchange ideas and learn something new.

Pisces

The person you have been waiting for is right in front of you but for some reason you cannot see them.

This has nothing to do with them and everything to do with you.

Although you want something you have to consider whether you are in the right state of mind to receive it.

Evaluate where you are, both mentally and physically and work on improving yourself

so that you are prepared to receive your blessings.