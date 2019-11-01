November 3

Aries

Someone will try your temper this week but it is important to realize that angering you

might not be their intention.

What you might find irritating, they view as expressing their interest and admiration in your work.

Try to be patient and compassionate with others and you will find yourself feeling more positive and at peace.

Sometimes a little kindness can transform someone’s outlook and yours.

Taurus

Beware not to take advantage of someone’s kindness and to make sure to payback

what you receive.

Someone may have gone out of their way for you on a promise you made.

Situations might have arisen out of your control where honouring the promise has

become difficult.

Don’t just ignore the fact and move along. Find some other way to fulfil your end of the obligation.

Gemini

You might experience a little heartbreak this week as something you have been desiring for a while no longer seems possible to obtain.

There is a positive side to this though. Although it might seem like you have lost

something dear you have actually gained a new opportunity.

When the time is right, this opportunity will present itself to you.

Do not lose heart and do not fret over something that you cannot control. Good things

are to come.

Cancer

You have set off on a wonderful adventure with someone you care for dearly.

Use this time to strengthen your bond and learn more about each other.

Although the dynamic of your relationship has always been you the leader and they the follower, you will soon realize this person is someone you can depend on as an equal.

Your relationship is about to transform for the better and enter a stage of personal

growth for you both.

Leo

You are coming up on the finish line to a large and important project that you have been working on for a while.

The next few months will be wonderful as you see the fruits of your labours and hard

work.

Take this time to enjoy some much-deserved rest and relaxation.

There is still more excitement ahead and the project is only getting started. Make sure

to take time to recharge and prepare yourself.

Virgo

You might be struggling with your direction in life and this is quite unlike you since you are known to be someone who is meticulous and organized when it comes to life plans.

This week might be a good week to tap into your creative side and explore new

interests and experiences.

Exposing yourself to new environments, people and situations might help introduce you to new passions or long-term career.

Don’t lose hope because although you are struggling now you will find your path soon.

Libra

You might feel like nothing has been going right or your way but you will soon find

things start to fall into place.

The timing may have seemed off to you but slowly the universe will start aligning the

right opportunities with the right situations.

Be patient and don’t give up on yourself because your obstacles and hurdles were

blessings of knowledge and growth.

You will soon be ready for what’s to come and everything will make sense.

Scorpio

There are some people who make promises and keep them out of honesty and honour

and then there are some who make promises but decide to honour them only if their

preceding demands are met.

You might have promised someone something recently and insisted there were no

strings attached.

Be careful not to try and add conditions now. Your conduct will leave a heavily lasting impression of you for years to come.

Make a decision of what to do based on how you would like to be treated if you were in

the opposite situation.

Sagittarius

You have many dreams and aspirations but also many anxieties and worries.

You have been blessed by luck from the universe and in order to tap into this luck, you

have to just take action and work towards your goal. Everything else will just fall into

place.

Do not let laziness or complacency hold you back from tapping into this force of good

fortune.

Keep working towards your goals and you will find the universe aiding you every step of the way.

Capricorn

Someone in your life really needs your company and words of support.

You have become a source of stability and reason when they spiral into despair and

panic.

You are calm and collected by nature and this will help you truly make a difference in

the lives of others.

When someone works themselves into a negative space you will have the power to

bring them back on the side of positivity.

Aquarius

Something has been bothering you lately and no matter what you do it seems you can’t

find a solution to free yourself from this concern.

Use this week to meditate on the core of the issue and why it is impacting you so much.

You might find that what is truly bothering you is something else altogether.

Do some soul-searching and tap into your true feelings and thoughts.

Pisces

You have been struggling with a health situation for a while now and while a solution

seemed difficult to find, this week will prove to bring you good luck.

You are going to encounter some new resources that will help you on your journey to

recovery.

It is easy to be disheartened and give up. It is also easy to just continue neglecting your

health out of frustration.

Keep prioritizing yourself and your well-being because this will lead you to a happy and

peaceful life.

November 10

Aries

There are some things that are meant to be and some things that are not.

You might be struggling with this realization and wallowing in despair over a situation

you have absolutely no control over.

Try to look for the positive in every situation because there is always a hidden benefit in how things work out.

You might be frustrated with something not going the way you want but how do you

know it’s not because something better is meant to be?

Taurus

This week will be an overwhelming one with a lot of people vying for your help and

attention.

You might end up feeling resentful because these people are supposed to be showering

you with help and attention instead.

The best you can do this week is to take everything in stride and try your best to not

lose your temper or your peace of mind.

You are cherished by many and although you might not feel it, it is important for you to remember that.

Gemini

Friends and family will surround you this week and you might long for a more quiet and private atmosphere.

Moments of togetherness are a blessing so try and just enjoy the company of your loved ones.

There are many who suffer from loneliness and some of your family members might be struggling with this themselves.

Be a source of comfort and support this week for the people you care for.

Cancer

A family member will ask you for your help this week because you have always been

someone who is dependable and reliable.

You have a trustworthy character and the people around you truly respect that.

While you might feel like you have better things to do than help everyone with their

problems you might not realize the ripple effect your acts of kindness and support

produce.

Provide your help and support this week because it will truly produce positive results

across many paths.

Leo

Someone is irritating you this week and you can’t pinpoint the reason why.

You have been very close to this person but lately, you feel distant and less connected

than ever before.

You might think this is a result of a character change in that person but it could also just be that you are agitated with another situation and taking it out on someone else.

Evaluate why you are feeling this way and if you need to explore the real reason behind your distant state. Then make sure not to direct uncalled for emotions at someone who did nothing to deserve them.

Virgo

Jealousy is not a good look on you and it is better to admit you admire a trait in

someone rather than feeling negative and envious emotions towards them.

You shine in your own right and it is ok to let others have their moments to shine as

well.

Your light and presence does not diminish just because someone else also achieves

and succeeds.

There is enough room for everyone to do well and you should be happy about this.

Libra

Someone might have recently asked you for a big favour but you are still considering

your response.

Think about what is making you hesitate and why you are reluctant to give in to this

favour.

If your intuition is warning you that you should listen to it.

This week is a good week for reflection. Do not make any hasty decisions.

Scorpio

You will have great conversations this week that will inspire you and get your creative

juices flowing.

This is a great time to voice out new ideas and see if you can find others that share your vision and passion.

You might find yourself making new partnerships and collaborations.

Be open-minded to include new people into your circle of innovators and new ideas and inspirations will flourish.

Sagittarius

You have been avoiding something for quite some time now and always manage to

convince yourself why this is a good strategy.

You might think it is probably for the best and that is just how things are meant to be.

You have always been a risk-taker and many of those risks have often resulted in great

rewards.

What makes you think taking a risk this time won’t result in your favour again?

Capricorn

If you plan to travel this month make sure to bring someone, whose company you truly

enjoy, with you.

You have always been self-sufficient but that doesn't mean bringing a companion in unnecessary.

You might find your adventure more enjoyable because you have someone to share all

the twists and turns with.

Use your travels to solidify and strengthen your already close relationship.

Aquarius

Peace and tranquillity are all you crave right now and this could be a result of you

burning out after working tirelessly on a new project.

Make sure to take time out for yourself, as mental and physical health are very

important.

Find opportunities to meditate and relax and make sure not to get distracted by trivial

things.

This week should be all about taking care of yourself.

Pisces

You have finally restarted a long-delayed project and along the way you have

assembled a new group of people to join you.

While the first time wasn’t what you wanted it to be, this time you will find incredible

success and growth.

This is largely due to the new members who have entered your life and become a part

of this project.

Make sure to acknowledge their contribution and continue to grow and strengthen your relationship with them. Many good things are to come.

November 17

Aries

You might be at the edge of your seat this week waiting for the results of a long and

gruelling venture.

You have put in a lot of hard work and suffered much emotional turmoil for this moment.

There are still some pieces left that are now out of your control so try to sit and relax and

be patient.

It seems like a difficult task but you’ve waited this long so try to tolerate just a few more

moments of everything finally aligning.

Taurus

Have you had a chance to look back and reflect on how your life has changed since you

made a big decision?

When you have made up your mind you usually push forward and never look back.

Sometimes reflecting on the past and how things have shaped in the future as a result,

will help you evaluate whether a decision you made set you on a path of happiness.

If you do not feel happy, it might be the right moment to reevaluate your choices. There is still time to change course and achieve happiness!

Gemini

Someone you look up to maybe going through a hard time right now and therefore

acting unusual.

It is important to remember that everyone is human and allowed to take a break from

their daily routines.

Be careful of idolizing someone to the point where you forget that they have flaws and

weaknesses like everyone else.

Your continued support and encouragement can help them through this tough time.

Cancer

You will venture into new environments this week. Soak in as much knowledge as

possible but also have fun.

Exposure to new people and experiences help shape your outlook of the world and

create wonderful memories to look back on.

Take this week to relax and have fun while learning and give yourself a well deserved

break.

This week will be filled with fun and adventure as long as you keep a positive and

relaxed mindset.

Leo

Family members depend on you to be a source of stability and strength and provide you with the same in return.

Sometimes though, you might prioritize acquaintances over those who support you

most.

It is easy to take the people we love most for granted.

Reevaluate your actions and decisions and make sure you are putting in the effort

where it truly matters.

Virgo

This is the week to break out of your routine and try something that seems unusual.

You are usually conservative and consistent with your daily activities and when you plan events you tend to stick to similar situations and environments.

It is time to step out of your comfort zone and explore new experiences and places.

You have a world of adventure just waiting for you. All you have to do is break the

routine.

Libra

There is someone in your life who has been causing you to worry and stress about the

future.

Some of the questions they ask you and the comments they make are beginning to

make you question your direction and decisions.

Instead of looking upon this person in a negative light try to consider that they are

actually forcing you to think outside the box.

You might find that you haven’t thought about all the possibilities and potential life has to offer.

Scorpio

Recently you have been very private and reclusive about your personal life and isolated yourself from the public eye.

While you might think this is adding an air of mystery about you, it is simply conditioning people to accept that you are a private and quiet person.

If you want attention then the best way to get it is by interacting with the people you care about.

You have a natural charisma that demands attention, you don’t need to try and add

mystery to make yourself more appealing. You already are.

Sagittarius

You are usually carefree and worry-less when you are at your happiest.

Most days though, you are introspective and this often leads to you overthinking and

overstressing.

You need to learn to accept the blessings around you and live in the present.

We cannot change the past and the future is yet to come so why bother worrying about

scenarios that may never occur? You are blessed by the universe. Enjoy it.

Capricorn

Someone close to you has presented you with an idea that you seem to be brushing off

again and again.

Usually, it is because you feel occupied by other obligations and responsibilities and

have no time to focus on anything extra.

Take some time to really consider this idea. While it might seem small and unimportant

it might actually hold the potential to change your life.

The universe is sending you signs, open your eyes and accept it.

Aquarius

There are few people who understand your inner feelings and motivations.

You are often misunderstood by those who may not know you well because you have a

very neutral personality.

It is hard to read your intentions and this makes people project their own assumptions

on your actions.

This is ok. Keep moving forward with what you think is right and slowly others will see

your true nature.

Pisces

You are distracted from completing a very important task because you are too busy

worrying about an upcoming obstacle.

If you know there is no way to avoid adversity, why not face it head-on?

By worrying you are creating further obstacles by creating a pile of incomplete tasks that

will eventually consume your time.

Have courage and perseverance. You will overcome all that is headed your way and if

you finish your tasks now you will have time to enjoy and relax afterwards.

November 24

Aries

Someone in your life has been asking you to do them a huge favour and you might be

unwilling to do so out of laziness.

Although they are presenting the favour as something trivial, it might hold a lot more

weight and importance than they are letting on.

They may be embarrassed or hesitant to reveal just how much your help will mean to

them and reluctant to pester you.

Take some effort to help a friend out. You have the ability to make a positive impact on

their life.

Taurus

It seems everyone around you is growing and moving on and you are still stuck in the

same place.

You might feel resentful and blame everyone and the universe for your inability to move on as well.

This week, do some introspection. Is your situation holding you back or is it you?

Nothing wonderful comes easy, you have to make an effort to work towards growth.

Gemini

You are wondering whether you have done enough for yourself lately and if taking a break is deserved.

If you feel like you need a break or that you need some rest then go ahead.

Only you know when your soul and mind need to rest and relax and it is ok to take care of yourself.

Take this week to meditate and care for your physical and mental health.

Cancer

You will get some much needed nurturing and care from your family members this

week.

You might have distanced yourself from them for some independence but are now

feeling their absence.

Return to the place where you feel most at home and you will find comfort and love

there.

This is a good week to reconnect with your loved ones,

Leo

You have always prioritized your romantic feelings above all other relationships.

This is not because you care less about your family but because you are comfortable

with your place in their lives.

The truth is that everyone needs to receive your love and attention sometimes and even though you think your love for them is obvious, sometimes they need a reminder that you care.

Reach out to your parents or those you consider parental figures and shower them with some affection.

Virgo

Others may doubt you or consider you directionless during your journey of self-

discovery.

This is not because they hold a poor opinion of you but of how they are conditioned to

believe what the right way or order of things are.

Some people think there are very clear steps in life and the world is black and white.

You have decided to take a more creative and adventurous path. Do not be

discouraged if some people do not understand.

Libra

There are many reasons for you to change your mind about a choice you recently

made.

In fact, you may have been doubting yourself for a while now and therefore get easily

influenced if someone else provides an alternative opinion.

It is important to have faith in yourself this week and to trust your instincts.

If you made a choice based on your convictions and beliefs then stand by it.

Scorpio

This is a good week to take some risks in your professional life.

You have always strived for growth and development and this week you will be

presented with some new opportunities to choose from.

Pick out one or two opportunities that speak to you and follow through with them.

It is a good time to embark on a new venture.

Sagittarius

You have been reluctant towards someone who has been trying to get close to you

these past few months.

While they have been sharing their emotions, dreams and secrets with you, you have

been rather quiet and reserved with your own.

If you are afraid of being vulnerable, that is understandable. You value your

independence and ability to be self-sufficient.

Opening up to someone will not reduce these individual qualities.

Capricorn

There is a dream you have that you have been putting off for a while now.

Every time you take a step towards working on it, it seems you find some excuse or

another to stall it for a while.

You might also be waiting for the right moment.

The right moment is now. Do not hold off on your dream any longer and get started!

Aquarius

Your ego might cause you to make a mistake in judgement this week.

You might be so confident in your ability to recognize people and their true characters

that you end up falsely identifying someone's nature and judging them.

While you should trust your instincts, you should also be aware when your ego is

masking your ability to recognize the truth.

We all make mistakes sometimes and no one is infallible no matter how confident they

are.

Pisces

Someone may have recently done you a big favour as a gesture of goodwill.

You might have even offered this person some sort of compensation but they turned

you down.

It is easy to be suspicious of people's motives sometimes and you have encountered your fair share of people who take advantage.

Sometimes though, your kind character ends up attracting truly good-natured people

who are simply happy helping their friends. Cherish them.