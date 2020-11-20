New Delhi: Streaming giant Netflix has made its platform free for for December 5 and 6 weekend in India. All the movie-lovers in India who don’t have a subscription to the OTT platform can tune in from 12 midnight on December 5 and watch all the blockbuster films, the biggest series, award-winning documentaries and reality shows for two days. Notably, this came days after the OTT company announced plans to give its users in India access to free streaming for a weekend. Also Read - The Crown is 'Not Historically Accurate': More Criticism Comes in For Netflix Show About The Royal Family

“We think that giving away everyone in a country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have, the service and how it works,” Greg Peters, COO and Chief Product Officer at Netflix, said during the company’s earnings call. Also Read - Trailer: Swara Bhasker Questions Patriarchy Again in Netflix' Bhaag Beanie Bhaag But is it a Copied Show?

“At Netflix, we want to bring the most amazing stories from across the world to all fans of entertainment in India. It’s why we’re hosting StreamFest: an entire weekend of free Netflix,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Netflix's New Series Showcases Lifestyles of Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Gauri Khan, Neelam Kothari

“Anyone who signs in during StreamFest gets one stream in standard definition — so, no one else can use the same login information to stream,” said -Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India.

Here’s how you can obtain free streaming service on Netflix:

Step 1: To access it, visit netflix.com/StreamFest,

Step 2: Sign up with your name, email or phone number, and password,

Step 3: Start streaming (without any credit or debit card payment)