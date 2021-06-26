Guwahati: The Assam government has announced a big relief for those travelling to the state. The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government has said that people who have been vaccinated with two doses of the COVID vaccine will be exempted from mandatory rapid antigen test (RAT) testing on arrival at airports and railway stations in Assam. The order comes into force with immediate effect today, on June 26. Also Read - International Flights Latest News: Dubai to Resume Flights From India on THIS Date

"…it is hereby ordered that people who have been vaccinated with two doses of COVID vaccine, shall be exempted from mandatory testing on arrival at airports or railway stations in Assam from outside the state provided they produce a valid certificate depicting the fully vaccinated status of person with two doses of COVID vaccine," the order by the Assam's health ministry read.

The Assam government had in April passed a decree making the COVID-19 testing mandatory for those entering the state.

The Assam government has taken various steps to expedite the vaccination process and curb the spread of coronavirus in the state. The government has also ordered all its departments to ensure “the vaccination status of such frontline government servants before releasing the monthly salary or remuneration from current month onwards.”

This means that salaries may be held back for frontline government employees in Assam who have still not been vaccinated. The Sarma government had previously issued a notification under the Disaster Management Act and instructed all its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.