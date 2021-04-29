Guwahati: After the eighth and final phase of polling in West Bengal came to an end, all eyes are glued the television screens as the exit polls for all Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory are set to begin and will be out by the night of April 29. Different news channels and survey agencies including ABP/Times Now-C-Voter, News 24-Today’s Chanakya, India Today-Axis My India, Republic TV- CNX will release their predictions on the exit poll results. India.com will be bringing these exit poll results LIVE to you. Remember these are not the actual results but just a projection based on a sample survey. These exit polls may vary when the actual counting takes place on May 2. India.com is only bringing to you the reports from the exit polls and poll of polls that the news channels are doing. Also Read - Assembly Elections Exit Poll Results 2021 LIVE Updates: TMC Likely to Get 152-164 Seats in Bengal, Predicts C-Voter

The state of Assam went to polls in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6 for its total 126 constituencies, and the counting of votes will be held on May 2. In the three-phased Assam Assembly Election, the state had recorded a total turnout was nearly 82. 04 per cent. According to the data provided by the Election Commission, the voter turnout in the first phase was nearly 77 per cent, in the second phase of polling it was 74.76 per cent, while a voter turnout of 82. 29 per cent was recorded in the third and final phase where the fate of 337 candidates, including state minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hemanta Biswa Sarma in the Jalukbari constituency, was to be decided.

Stay tuned to India.com for the latest data from all exit polls for Assam.

Assam Assembly Elections Exit Polls: LIVE UPDATES

07: 07 pm: India Today predicts BJP likely to win with 75-85 seats majority.