Guwahati: Rescue operations after two boats with over 120 people collided and sank in the Brahmaputra river are being continued on Thursday. The incident occurred around 4 pm on Wednesday, roughly 100m from the Nematighat bank in Assam’s Jorhat district. One woman died, while around 35 people, including women and children, are still missing. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Sivasagar are carrying out the rescue operations and Army personnel will also join the operations on Thursday with some advanced machines, Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Ashok Barman said.Also Read - Brazilian Model Marries Herself After Giving Up on Men, Invites Her Friends For Wedding Ceremony

Speaking to the media, NDRF personnel, Patras Gudiya said, “Our teams reached Nimati Ghat after receiving information about the capsizing of a boat after collision with the other boat. 70 people were on the boat that capsized. Three people were injured out of which a woman from Guwahati has died. We carried out an operation for a whole night and will start over once again with a physical search from 6 AM.” Also Read - Nia Sharma Reveals Her Struggle Story: 9 Months With no Work, There Was no Social Media Back Then

Gudiya said that upon cutting the boat which capsized, NDRF found two purses, a carry bag and 2 helmets. No bodies were found. “Till now, the exact number of people which are missing is not known,” Gudiya added. Also Read - Why Purifying Healing Crystals is Crucial? 5 Omnipotent Energising Gemstones And Best Way to Energise Them

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also telephoned the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to enquire about the boat accident near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat. Expressing deep concern over the accident, PM Modi assured all help from the Centre in the rescue operation and said that he is with the people of Assam in this hour of distress. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also enquired about the incident and offered all possible help for the rescue.

Meanwhile, three officials of the inland water transport (IWT) department have been placed under suspension for alleged negligence of duty, while senior ministers admitted that there were lapses and the “guilty” will be punished.

Assam power minister Bimal Bora, who reached Nematighat on Wednesday night, said, “There must be some lapses. Otherwise, this accident would not have taken place. These all will be looked into in the coming days.”

According to police, the accident occurred when private boat ‘Ma Kamala’ travelling from Nimatighat to Kamalabari ferry point in Majuli island, while ferry ‘Tripkai’, operated by the state Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department was heading for Neamatighat. Jorhat district administration and police officials said that the police and the disaster management personnel located the capsized boat about 350 metres from the riverbank.

Here’s a video of the Assam Boat accident:

Saddened to hear the news of Nimatighat Boat accident. Very unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/SPpP8gnrBv — Dr Numal Momin MD. (@DrNumal) September 8, 2021

“We have rescued around 40 people on board the boat and the vessel from various places downstream. However, around 35 people are missing till late evening,” a police official told the media, adding that the searches for the missing people are on. Officials said about 30 two-wheelers onboard the capsized ferry went underwater.

Boat ferries are the only mode of communication between river island Majuli and Jorhat district and the transport over the river is often hazardous and risky specially during the monsoon months (June to September) when the river remains swollen.

Majuli, the world’s biggest river island, is accessible by road from the northern bank of the Brahmaputra for most part of the year.

An official statement said that CM Sarma, who expressed his deep shock and concern over the boat accident, directed the administration of Majuli and Jorhat to undertake rescue missions expeditiously with the help of the NDRF and the SDRF. The Chief Minister, who would visit Neamatighat on Thursday, also directed Power Minister Bimal Bora to immediately visit the incident site to take stock of the situation. He asked his Principal Secretary, Samir Kumar Sinha, to monitor the developments round the clock.

The Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has opened helpline numbers to disseminate information related to the accident. These are 1070, 1079 and 1077.