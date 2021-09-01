Guwahati: In a further relaxation to the Covid curbs, the Assam government on Wednesday issued revised COVID-19 guidelines to contain the spread of new cases of coronavirus infections across the state. In the latest guidelines that will be effective from today until further orders, the state government has announced that now night curfew will be imposed across all districts of the state from 9 PM to 5 AM. Issuing the new directives, the government said, “In case test positivity of Covid in any area reaches more than 10 cases in last 7 days, jurisdictional DM will notify such areas as total containment zones and ensure necessary containment measures for Covid.”Also Read - Delhi Schools Reopen Today for Classes 9 to 12 After Prolonged Closure; Here's a List of the Guidelines Issued by DDMA

Here’s a full list of new COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Assam government on September 1, 2021:

All state government offices, workplaces, private offices, business and commercial establishments, will function normally but not beyond 8 pm.

All dine-in restaurants, dhabas and eateries have been asked to operate at 50 per cent capacity and close at 8pm. Takeaway orders will also not be allowed after the prescribed time.

The opening of Sale counters, showrooms, etc. of cold storage and warehouses. Shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will remain open till 8 pm.

Auto rickshaws and taxis shall operate for passengers with 100 per cent seating capacity and observance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour for passengers and compulsory wearing of masks.

Pillion riding is allowed with at least a single vaccinated person and compulsory wearing of a mask.

Intra-district and inter-district transport is now allowed with a 100 per cent seating capacity for passengers having at least a single dose of vaccine.

The physical classes for the postgraduate, graduate, higher secondary final year shall be allowed for students having at host single-dose vaccine. However, students of class 12 who are below 18 years of age and if not vaccinated, should not be allowed to attend the physical classes.

Schools are allowed to open for the first three days only for the vaccination of students, teachers and staff. The physical classes will start from September 6, 2021.

Meeting or gathering at any open or closed spaces is allowed up to 50 single-dose vaccinated persons with prior intimation to local police. However, all prior permission of jurisdictional DC for maximum gathering up to 200 persons (at least single vaccinated) may be allowed both for public and private functions which will also be applicable for closed spaces subject to a ceiling of 50 per cent of the hall capacity.

Funeral or last rites functions are allowed with not more than 50 per cent.

The religious places are allowed to open with up to 40 single vaccinated people per hour while the cinema or theatre hall will remain closed till further notice.

Assam on Tuesday reported five new deaths due to COVID-19, while 570 more people tested positive pushing the caseload to 5,89,426.