Guwahati: With the stage all set and arrangements in place, all political parties and their candidates, who contested the three-phased Assam Assembly Elections 2021, are now eagerly waiting for the results which are to be announced on Sunday, May 2. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am and the final results of the Assam Assembly polls is expected to be out by the evening. As per reports, the counting of votes will be done in 53 centres on 1,920 counting tables and the counting of the postal ballots will be done first. All vote counting centres will have CCTV cameras to ensure transparency. Altogether, 946 candidates are in the fray for the election to the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly elections that were held on March 27, April 1 and April 6 respectively. The key candidates to watch out for in the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections are incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who is contesting from from Majuli constituency, state Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam Pradesh Congress chief Ripun Bora who is contesting from Gohpur constituency.

During the three-phased election, Assam has recorded an overall voter turnout of nearly 82.04 per cent. According to the data provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voter turnout in the first phase was nearly 77 per cent, in the second phase of polling it was 74.76 per cent, while a voter turnout of 82. 29 per cent was recorded in the third and final phase.

In the first phase of the Assam polls, there were 264 candidates contesting in 47 constituencies, 345 contestants from 39 constituencies in second phase and 337 candidates including state minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma tried their luck in 40 constituencies during the third phase of voting. As per the data provided by the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), there were 2,33,74,087 electors across the 126 constituencies in the state, out of which 1,18,23,286 are males and 1,15,50,403 are females, while 398 are transgenders. Apart from these electorates, there were also 63,074 service voters.

At present, Assam is under the BJP-led NDA rule, which had won 86 of 126 seats in the 2016 state Assembly Elections. And, in the 2021 Assembly Elections, the state will witness a neck to neck fight between the BJP and the grand alliance of eight parties, which includes Congress and Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF. The BJP has also formed an alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). In the NDA camp, the BJP is contesting from 92 seats, AGP from 26 and UPP(L) from 8. And, in the Opposition, Congress party is contesting from 94 seats, AIUDF from 14, Bodoland People’s Front from 12, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) from 2. Rupun Sarma-led Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Ajit Kumar Buyan’s Anchalik Gana Morcha and RJD are contesting one seat each.

