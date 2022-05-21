Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam continue to be grim as over thousands remain affected. For many, they have no home to live or take shelter as it was washed away due to pre-moonsoon floods and landslides. More 500 families from two villages in Assam’s Jamunamukh district have been forced to live on the railways tracks, the only higher ground as many places remain submerged, to escape the swirling waters.Also Read - Assam: Man Chops Off Own Penis for 'Greater Good' Under The Influence Of Marijuana
People of Changjurai and Patia Pathar village have moved to railway tracks as their houses have been damaged due to the floods. The death toll in Assam floods touched 14 and over 8 lakh people have been affected in 29 of the state's 34 districts, officials said. The worst-affected districts in Assam include Nagaon, Cachar, Karimganj, Hojai, Darrang, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath, and Lakhimpur.
Assam Floods – Thousands affected, several dead
- Assam State Disaster Management Authority officials said that the four deaths were reported from Cachar (2), Nagaon, and Lakhimpur districts. The Army, the Assam Rifles, the National Disaster Response Force, and the State Disaster Response Force, along with the district administrations, are working round the clock to rescue the stranded people and to provide relief to the marooned citizens.
- UNICEF has deployed 7 teams of technical specialists and consultants to support the DDMAs of Cachar, Hojai, Darrang, Biswanath, Nagaon, Morigaon and Dima Hasao in monitoring flood relief camps in accordance with the relief camp management SOPs, assessing ground situation and needs, and supporting relevant stakeholders in strengthening the response activities.
- According to an ASDMA report, 8,12,619 people, including 1,39,780 children, of 2,585 villages in 29 districts have been affected. A total of 21,884 stranded persons have been evacuated with the help of disaster response forces and volunteers.
- In all, 343 relief camps and 411 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas. A total of 86,772 people are staying in the relief camps. Over 81,920 hectare of crops have been affected in the ongoing pre-monsoon flood.
- Several Ministers, including Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, and Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, camping in the flood-ravaged areas to supervise the rescue and relief operations.