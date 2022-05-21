Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam continue to be grim as over thousands remain affected. For many, they have no home to live or take shelter as it was washed away due to pre-moonsoon floods and landslides. More 500 families from two villages in Assam’s Jamunamukh district have been forced to live on the railways tracks, the only higher ground as many places remain submerged, to escape the swirling waters.Also Read - Assam: Man Chops Off Own Penis for 'Greater Good' Under The Influence Of Marijuana

People of Changjurai and Patia Pathar village have moved to railway tracks as their houses have been damaged due to the floods. The death toll in Assam floods touched 14 and over 8 lakh people have been affected in 29 of the state's 34 districts, officials said. The worst-affected districts in Assam include Nagaon, Cachar, Karimganj, Hojai, Darrang, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath, and Lakhimpur.

Assam Floods – Thousands affected, several dead