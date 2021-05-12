Guwahati: In view of the rising number of daily COVID-19 cases, the Assam government on Wednesday issued stricter restrictions that will come into force 5 am on May 13 until further orders. In its fresh guidelines, the newly-formed state government has ordered to shut all offices, religious places and weekly markets for 15 days in urban and semi-urban areas of the state, besides banning the movement of people from 2 pm to 5 am. Meanwhile, all restrictions announced earlier such as night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am with total ban on movement of persons at public places on all days will continue, except for those engaged in essential and emergency services. Also Read - Delhi Airport To Shut Operations At T2 Terminal From May 17 Midnight

Issuing a new set of guidelines for the urban and semi-urban places in the periphery of 5 km of municipal areas, Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua said all standalone shops and commercial establishments shall shut down at 1 pm on all days. Addressing a press conference, Barua said, “Complete lockdown is an option, but we are going gradually in a phased manner. We hope these measures will work in the next two-three days.” On being asked why the Assam government is not considering imposing a complete lockdown, Barua said that any such drastic measures adversely affect the poor people and that will be considered as the last resort. Also Read - Black Fungus Kills 2 In Madhya Pradesh, 13 More Infections Detected in Indore | Details Here

Director-General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said the police will implement the restrictions very strictly if the people do not follow them. “If we see people crowding at any place, say in front of a permitted shop, police will be ruthless. We will use force and lathi-charge them. You may go and file cases against us, but we don’t care. “If someone organises any function secretly at home and invites people, then it will be considered as cheating and betrayal. We will not only file a case under Disaster Management Act, but also lodge an attempt to murder case,” Mahanta added. Also Read - Karnataka Reports 39,510 Fresh COVID Cases, 22,584 Discharges in Last 24 Hours

Here’s all you need to know about the restrictions:

What’s allowed

Government officers of deputy secretary and above rank and senior executive in private sector along with their key support staff will be allowed to attend office upto 1 pm only for emergency and essential works. All shops, eateries including dine-in to be allowed till 1 pm. Only home-delivery allowed after 1 pm. Weddings and religious functions will be only private affairs and be allowed with the presence of a maximum of 10 persons. Funeral/last rites related gatherings shall not be more than 10 persons. All vehicles other than government vehicles will be allowed to ply in accordance with an odd-even formula to be decided by the jurisdictional district disaster management authority between 5 am to 2 pm. All organisations rendering essential and emergency services, law enforcement services and election works will be exempted from the restrictions All public transport will be allowed with 30 per cent of seating capacity, while auto-rickshaws, cycle-rickshaws, taxis shall operate with one driver and two passengers only.

What’s not allowed?