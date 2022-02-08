Guwahati: A journalist in Assam was allegedly assaulted by two policemen after he questioned them of floating traffic rules. According to news agency ANI, the incident too place in Basugaon in Assam on Monday (7th February) when the latter questioned the two police constable for not wearing helmets while they were riding bikes.Also Read - Assam: Bill To Reserve 50% Seats For Women In Municipalities Passed In Assembly

Speaking to ANI, the journalist namely Jayant Debnath said, “Two policemen on a bike were not wearing helmets, my only fault was that I questioned them saying what message would it give to the general public. They abused, assaulted me in broad daylight. When I told them I am a journalist, they got more furious.” Also Read - Assam Floods: Death Toll Mounts to 85, United Nations Takes Stock of Situation

He further alleged that the police in the northeastern state is given free hand in Assam and they are misusing it. “I want to tell the Assam government that you make laws and your own people break them. I urged the government to take quick action. Had the incident occurred at night, they would have perhaps shot me dead. I am shocked by their behaviour,” he added. Also Read - Floods, Oil Well Fire, Coronavirus: Triple Crises Hit Assam, PM Modi Takes Stock

Police given free hand in Assam&they are misusing it. I want to tell Assam govt that you make laws &your own people break them. I urge govt to take quick action. Had the incident occured at night they would have perhaps shot me dead. I'm shocked by their behaviour: Jayant Debnath pic.twitter.com/ILAifyMTQZ — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Laba Kr Deka, Chirang Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) ensured that the necessary action is being taken in the matter. “Based on the FIR by Jayant Debnath against two constables, we are taking necessary action in the matter. We have ‘reserved closed’ the two constables,” he stated.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.