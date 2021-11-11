Guwahati: At least nine people, including three minors, died in a head-on collision between an auto-rickshaw and a speeding truck in Assam’s Karimganj district.Also Read - National Education Day 2021: Here's Why It is Celebrated on November 11

As per reports, the accident took place between an auto-rickshaw and a cement carrying vehicle at Assam-Tripura National Highway no 8 in Karimganj on Thursday morning at around 7:30 AM.

The deceased have been identified as Duja Bai Panika, Salu Bai Panika, Garuv Das Panika , Shambhu Das Panika, Lalon Guswami, Puja Gorh, Deb Gorh, Sanu Ree, Manglae Karmakar and Tupu Karmakar.

According to the reports, the deceased people were returning after performing Chhath Puja rituals.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “I deeply mourn the tragic death of 9 persons in an accident at Baitakhal, Patharkhandi this morning. One injured is admitted to hospital.@assampolice is trying to trace the driver of the truck who had fled the scene after hitting the auto deceased were travelling in.”