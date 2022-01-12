Guwahati: The Assam government today relaxed the night curfew timings for Thursday in view of the celebration of Bhogali or Magh Bihu. The night curfew timings will be from 11 pm to 4 am instead of 10 pm to 6 am on 13 January. The Kamrup (Metro) administration asked residents to strictly adhere to coronavirus guidelines during celebration of the festival as the “Covid-19 situation in the district is currently critical”.Also Read - Assam Govt Releases Guidelines For Chhath Puja And Raas Festival | Complete SOPs Here

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the decision was taken considering people returning to their homes during Uruka night as well going for early morning shopping during Bihu, especially for buying fish.

Magh Bihu celebrations begin with community feasting on the eve of Makar Sankranti, called "uruka", around hut-like structures called "meji" or "bhela ghar" made of bamboo and straw. On the next morning, people burn the meji after a holy bath and pray before it. The festival marks the end of the harvesting season.

Deputy commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha held a meeting with the market committees of the city on Tuesday and said the administration has decided against shutting down markets during the festival. However, the district administration has planned enforcement of systematic functioning of the markets so that gatherings can be avoided.

Meanwhile, Assam’s fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday soared by over 29 per cent in a single day to 2,837, the highest since June 22 last year, with a positivity rate of 5.69 per cent, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.