Guwahati: The Assam government on Wednesday made a 7-day home quarantine mandatory for people travelling to the state from outside states amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the country. Issuing a notification, the state government said, "All passengers arriving by flights and trains from outside the state will have to undergo compulsorily home quarantine for seven days, even if the result of the COVID test undergone on arrival is negative." However, government officials, those travelling for medical reasons and people visiting the state in connection with bereavements will be exempted from it, informed Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Taking to Twitter Sarma wrote, "For all people travelling to Assam, a 7-day home quarantine is being mandatory, in addition to the testing. Government officials and those travelling for medical reasons and people with bereavement cases shall be exempted," he tweeted. He further said that the health department is working relentlessly to ramp up testing by rolling out screening centres in every ward of the state capital.

"We're ramping up COVID19 testing facilities by creating a screening centre in every ward of Guwahati City so that people can get access to RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test without any hassle," the Assam minister tweeted.

“In case, the daily case rate in Guwahati touches 1,000, the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration has been authorised to close educational institutions and hostels,” he added.

Assam reported 1,665 new COVID-19 cases, 297 discharges, and five deaths in the last 24 hours. The state currently has 9,048 active cases while the death toll has mounted to 1,150. The state government has already announced that it will vaccinate all above 18 years of age for free against coronavirus in the third phase of the vaccination drive which will begin from May 1.