Guwahati: The northeastern state of Assam is all set to go for its first phase of voting on March 27 for a total of 47 assembly constituencies spanned across 12 districts. In the first phase of polling, as many as 264 candidates from different political parties including Independent candidates. As per data in the State Election Commission, there are total 81,09,815 registered voters in the first phase polls. Altogether 946 candidates are in the fray for the three phased election to the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

Here’s all you need to know about the Phase 1-Assam Assembly Election 2021

Number of Polling Stations: A total of 11,537 polling stations have been set up in 12 districts of for the first phase of polling.

List of Constituencies that are going to polls on first phase: A total of 47 assembly constituencies going to polls in Phase-1 on March 27, Saturday. Check district wise list of constituencies below:

District – Sonitpur

1. Dhekiajuli

2. Barchalla

3. Tezpur

4. Rangapara

5. Sootea

District -Biswanath

6. Biswanath

7. Behali

8. Gohpur

District -Nagaon

9. Dhing

10.Batadroba

11. Rupohihat

12. Samaguri

13. Kaliabar

District -Golaghat

14. Bokakhat

15. Sarupathar

16. Golaghat

17. Khumtai

District -Jorhat

18. Dergaon (SC)

19. Jorhat Jorhat

20. Titabor

21. Mariani

22. Teok

District -Majuli

23. Majuli (ST)

District -Sivasagar

24. Amguri

25. Nazira

26. Thowra

27. Sibsagar

District -Charaideo

28. Mahmara

29. Sonari

District– Lakhimpur

30. Bihpuria

District -Lakhimpur

31. Naoboicha

32. Lakhimpur

33. Dhakuakhana (ST)

District -Dhemaji

34. Dhemaji (ST)

35. Jonai (ST)

District -Dibrugarh

36.Moran

37. Dibrugarh

38.Lahowal

39. Duliajan

40. Tingkhong

41. Naharkatia

District -Dibrugarh

42. Chabua

District -Tinsukia

43. Tinsukia

44. Digboi

45. Margherita

District -Tinsukia

46. Doom Dooma

47. Sadiya

Party-wise list of Key Candidates and their Constituencies

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP):

Incument Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal from the ruling BJP. He is contesting from Majuli constituency. Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami from Jorhat assembly constituency. Cabinet minister Ranjit Dutta from Behali assembly constituency. Naba Kumar Doley from Jonai assembly constituency. Sanjoy Kishan from Tinsukia assembly constituency.

NDA- Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Alliance

Atul Bora is contesting from Bokakhat assembly constituency. Keshab Mahanta from Kaliabor assembly constituency.

Congress

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ripun Bora is contesting from Gohpur assembly constituency. Debabrata Saikia from Nazira assembly constituency. Party secretary Bhupen Borah from Bihpuria assembly constituency. Bharat Narah is from Naoboicha assembly constituency. Pranatee Phukan from Naharkatiya assembly constituency. Rakibul Hussain from Samaguri assembly constituency.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP)

AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi is contesting from two seats – Duliajan and Naharkatiya assembly constituency. Chief of Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi is contesting from Sivasagar assembly constituency.

Identification details you need to carry to the polling booth: One can carry any of these mentioned identity proofs while voting.

Voter ID card issued by Election Commission of India (ECI) MNREGA Job Card Bank/Post Office Passbooks with photograph Driving License PAN Card Indian Passport Pension document with photograph Service Identity Cards with photograph issued by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies

In the first phase of Assembly polls in Assam, voting will begin at 8 am and end at 6 pm. However, the polling might be extended for an extra hour in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In view of the pandemic, number of polling stations has been increased and only 1000 voters will be allowed per polling booth.