Guwahati: The northeastern state of Assam is all set to go for its first phase of voting on March 27 for a total of 47 assembly constituencies spanned across 12 districts. In the first phase of polling, as many as 264 candidates from different political parties including Independent candidates. As per data in the State Election Commission, there are total 81,09,815 registered voters in the first phase polls. Altogether 946 candidates are in the fray for the three phased election to the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. Also Read - Corrected NRC, Govt Jobs For 2 Lakh People: Here Are 10 Promises of BJP For Assam
Here’s all you need to know about the Phase 1-Assam Assembly Election 2021
Number of Polling Stations: A total of 11,537 polling stations have been set up in 12 districts of for the first phase of polling. Also Read - Congress Releases Election Manifesto For Assam Assembly Polls, Promises to Scrap CAA
List of Constituencies that are going to polls on first phase: A total of 47 assembly constituencies going to polls in Phase-1 on March 27, Saturday. Check district wise list of constituencies below: Also Read - Congress Releases Star Campaigners’ list For Assam Polls; Sachin Pilot, Navjot Singh Siddhu Among Top Names
District – Sonitpur
1. Dhekiajuli
2. Barchalla
3. Tezpur
4. Rangapara
5. Sootea
District -Biswanath
6. Biswanath
7. Behali
8. Gohpur
District -Nagaon
9. Dhing
10.Batadroba
11. Rupohihat
12. Samaguri
13. Kaliabar
District -Golaghat
14. Bokakhat
15. Sarupathar
16. Golaghat
17. Khumtai
District -Jorhat
18. Dergaon (SC)
19. Jorhat Jorhat
20. Titabor
21. Mariani
22. Teok
District -Majuli
23. Majuli (ST)
District -Sivasagar
24. Amguri
25. Nazira
26. Thowra
27. Sibsagar
District -Charaideo
28. Mahmara
29. Sonari
District– Lakhimpur
30. Bihpuria
District -Lakhimpur
31. Naoboicha
32. Lakhimpur
33. Dhakuakhana (ST)
District -Dhemaji
34. Dhemaji (ST)
35. Jonai (ST)
District -Dibrugarh
36.Moran
37. Dibrugarh
38.Lahowal
39. Duliajan
40. Tingkhong
41. Naharkatia
District -Dibrugarh
42. Chabua
District -Tinsukia
43. Tinsukia
44. Digboi
45. Margherita
District -Tinsukia
46. Doom Dooma
47. Sadiya
Party-wise list of Key Candidates and their Constituencies
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP):
- Incument Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal from the ruling BJP. He is contesting from Majuli constituency.
- Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami from Jorhat assembly constituency.
- Cabinet minister Ranjit Dutta from Behali assembly constituency.
- Naba Kumar Doley from Jonai assembly constituency.
- Sanjoy Kishan from Tinsukia assembly constituency.
NDA- Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Alliance
- Atul Bora is contesting from Bokakhat assembly constituency.
- Keshab Mahanta from Kaliabor assembly constituency.
Congress
- Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ripun Bora is contesting from Gohpur assembly constituency.
- Debabrata Saikia from Nazira assembly constituency.
- Party secretary Bhupen Borah from Bihpuria assembly constituency.
- Bharat Narah is from Naoboicha assembly constituency.
- Pranatee Phukan from Naharkatiya assembly constituency.
- Rakibul Hussain from Samaguri assembly constituency.
Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP)
- AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi is contesting from two seats – Duliajan and Naharkatiya assembly constituency.
- Chief of Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi is contesting from Sivasagar assembly constituency.
Identification details you need to carry to the polling booth: One can carry any of these mentioned identity proofs while voting.
- Voter ID card issued by Election Commission of India (ECI)
- MNREGA Job Card
- Bank/Post Office Passbooks with photograph
- Driving License
- PAN Card
- Indian Passport
- Pension document with photograph
- Service Identity Cards with photograph issued by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies
In the first phase of Assembly polls in Assam, voting will begin at 8 am and end at 6 pm. However, the polling might be extended for an extra hour in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In view of the pandemic, number of polling stations has been increased and only 1000 voters will be allowed per polling booth.