Guwahati: Polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam is set to take place on April 1, Thursday, for a total of 39 assembly constituencies spanned over 13 districts of the Barak Valley, three hill districts, and parts of central and lower Assam. In the first phase, 47 seats went to polls in the 126-member assembly. The second phase of elections will decide the fate of 345 candidates. The second phase of polling would begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm on April 1. The BJP had lined up star campaigners in the poll-bound constituencies with party's national president JP Nadda addressing three rallies, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi campaigning in Badarpur and Sonai while Smriti Irani touring three regions-Borbhag, Gauripur, and Dhubri. The Congress had also brought in Rahul Gandhi to give a last-minute push to its candidates. However, Gandhi was not able to reach the state due to bad weather on Tuesday — the day campaigning came to an end for the second phase.

Here’s all you need to know about the Phase 2-Assam Assembly Election 2021

List of Constituencies that are going to polls on Second Phase of Assam Assembly Elections:

Ratabari (SC) Dholai (SC) Kamalpur Jagiroad (SC) Patherkandi Udharbond Rangiya Marigaon Karimganj North Lakhipur Nalbari Laharighat Karimganj South Barkhola Panery (ST) Raha (SC) Badarpur Katigorah Udalguri (ST) Nowgong Hailakandi Haflong (ST) Majbat Barhampur Katlicherra Bokajan (ST) Kalaigaon Darrang Jamunamukh Algapur Howraghat (ST) Sipajhar Hojai Silchar Diphu (ST) Mangaldoi (SC) Lumding Sonai Baithalangso (ST) Dalgaon

Assam Election 2021 Number of Voters and Polling Stations in Phase-2:

In the second phase of Assam Assembly elections, there are 73,44,631 eligible voters, out of which 37,34,537 are males, 36,09,959 are females and 135 are transgenders. The Election Commission has set up 10,592 polling stations for the second phase elections.

According to the state election commission, the constituency with the highest number of electors in Phase II is Hojai. It has 373 polling stations and 2,65,886 voters. The constituency having the lowest number of electors is Howraghat in Karbi Anglong district with 195 polling stations and 1,32,339 electors.

Key Details About Candidates in the Phase 2 of Polling

A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. While 649 nominations were filed, 30 of them were rejected and 33 were withdrawn. Of the 345 candidates, there are four ministers and the deputy speaker of the Assam assembly, whose fate will be sealed in the Phase-2 polls. The ruling BJP is contesting in 34 seats and its allies, the AGP in six and the UPPL in three, with friendly contests in four constituencies-two each with the AGP and the UPPL. The Congress is contesting in 27, its allies the AIUDF in eight and BPF in four. Meanwhile, the newly formed Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is contesting in 17 seats while 174 independents are also in the fray.

Prominent faces

Parimal Suklabaidya from Dholai Bhabesh Kalita from Rangiya Pijush Hazarika from Jagiroad Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar from Sonai Sum Ronghang from Diphu, Rihon Daimary from Udalguri Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary from Panery Former Congress minister Siddeque Ahmed from Karimganj South Sitting MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha from Karimganj North Sitting AIUDF MLAs Suzamuddin Laskar from Katlicherra Nizamuddin Choudhury form Algapur AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal’s brother Sirajuddin Ajmal, a former MP and MLA, from Jamunamukh Former Congress spokesperson Durga Das Boro is contesting as a BPF candidate from Kalaigaon Former Deputy Speaker Dilip Kumar Paul, who resigned from the BJP after being denied a ticket, is contesting as an Independent from Silchar Former Congress minister Gautam Roy is contesting on a BJP ticket from Katigora.

Identification details you need to carry to the polling booth: One can carry any of these mentioned identity proofs while voting.

Voter ID card issued by Election Commission of India (ECI) MNREGA Job Card Bank/Post Office Passbooks with photograph Driving License PAN Card Indian Passport Pension document with photograph Service Identity Cards with photograph issued by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies

Key contestants:

The election in the second phase includes 15 assembly seats in the Barak Valley. In the 2016 polls, BJP had bagged eight seats six from Cachar district and two from bordering Karimganj district, which shares boundaries with Bangladesh.

Assam Minister Parimal Suklabaidya is contesting from the Dholai seat for the seventh time on a BJP ticket. State minister Piyush Hazarika is contesting from Jagiroad and Bhabesh Kalita, also a minister, from the Rangia seat.

Former Congress minister Gautam Roy is contesting from Katigorah on a BJP ticket, while former Deputy Speaker Dilip Kumar Paul, who resigned from the BJP after he was denied ticket, is contesting as an Independent from Silchar.

Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary is contesting from Panery and former Asam Sahitya Sabha President Paramananda Rajbongshi is trying his luck from Sipajhar. Former Assam Minister for Hill Areas Development, Mines and Minerals and Congress leader Sum Ronghang is in the fray from the Diphu seat.

The BJP formed the first party-led government in Assam after securing a thumping win in the 2016 elections. BJP and its allies won 86 out of 126 seats and ousted the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government which ruled the state for 15 years.

Promises:

The main contest is seen to be between the alliances led by BJP and Congress. The BJP-led led alliance also includes the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). Congress has stitched a broad alliance that includes All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM), and the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF).

Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi’s Raijor Dal has stitched an alliance with Assam Jatiya Parishad. The BJP is banking on the performance of the Sarbananda Sonowal government in the state in the past five years, the initiatives of the central government, and the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Mahajath leaders also campaigned extensively in the second phase seats.

The second phase saw the debate over Citizenship Amendment Act. While the BJP leaders said that they will implement CAA, Congress has promised to “nullify it”.

The BJP has been targeting the Congress party over its alliance with AIUDF and has been raising the issue of infiltration. Party leaders have said that Congress has allied with those who have “favoured infiltration”.

The BJP has also promised to free the state of the problem of recurrent floods. “We want to make Assam free from floods. Satellite mapping will be done, reservoirs will be created. We want to make every village in the state ‘aatmanirbhar’,” Nadda said at a public meeting in Dharmapur.

The Congress, on the other hand, has promised five lakh government jobs to youth in five years, 200 units of free electricity, taking daily-wage of tea garden workers to Rs 365 and Rs 2,000 per month to homemakers.

“Congress has given five guarantees to voters of Assam. We are not BJP, we fulfill our promises. Tea garden workers must remember our guarantee of Rs 365 per day as minimum wage,” Gandhi said on Wednesday.