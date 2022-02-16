Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the state government will launch a portal to seek people’s suggestions on change of names of cities, towns and villages which are “contrary” to India’s culture, civilisation and “derogatory” to any caste or community. Taking to his official twitter handle, Sarma said, that name of a city, town or a village should “represent its culture, tradition and civilisation.”Also Read - 'Is This Our Sanskar': Telangana CM Demands PM Modi To Sack Assam CM For Remarks On Rahul Gandhi

“THERE’S MUCH IN A NAME Name of a city, town or village should represent its culture, tradition & civilisation. We shall launch a portal to invite suggestions on change of names across Assam which are contrary to our civilisation, culture & derogatory to any caste or community,” he tweeted this morning. Also Read - How Would Teachers Know Whether Students Are Learning If They Wear Hijab, Says Assam CM

THERE’S MUCH IN A NAME Name of a city, town or village should represent its culture, tradition & civilisation. We shall launch a portal to invite suggestions on change of names across Assam which are contrary to our civilisation, culture & derogatory to any caste or community. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 16, 2022

Also Read - Two Royal Bengal Tiger Cubs Born In Assam Zoo, CM Himanta Biswa Shares Adorable Pics | Watch