Guwahati: The vote counting for the Barhampur Assembly constituency in Assam's Nagaon district will begin at 8 am on Sunday, May 2. This constituency went to polls in the second phase of Assam Assembly Elections on April 1 along with 38 other constituencies of the state. In the 2021 Barhampur Assembly elections, the key candidates are Jitu Goswami of BJP who is contesting against Suresh Borah of Congress. The Barhampur Assembly Constituency seat is currently held by Prafulla Kumar Mahanta of AGP who won by a margin of 4 per cent by defeating Congress' Suresh Bora in the 2016 Assembly Elections. In 2016, the constituency had 1,61,592 electors, out of which 82,718 were male voters and 78,874 were females and the total percentage of voters was recorded as 84 percent.

