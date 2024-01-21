Home

Rahul Gandhi Now Fears My Son: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Amid the ongoing verbal jibes with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, which intensified during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Sunday that Gandhi used to be afraid of him, and now he has started to fear his son. This statement came amid rumours that Assam CM’s son, Nandil Sarma, is likely to file a defamation case against the Congress leader. The lawsuit is in response to Rahul Gandhi’s statement on January 18, alleging that CM Sarma’s family, including his children, was involved in corruption.

#WATCH | At a press conference in Guwahati, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, “Rahul Gandhi pehle toh mujhse darta tha, ab mere bacche se bhi darna shuru kar diya.” pic.twitter.com/zdbC6dShAJ — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

