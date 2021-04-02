Guwahati: Bhartiya Janata Party’s Patharkandi candidate Krishnendu Paul, who is in the middle of a major controversy after an EVM was found inside his car in Assam, on Friday defended himself and denied allegations of stealing the EVM. While speaking to India Today, Paul said his driver was in the car and he (driver) helped polling officials because they sought help. Also Read - Assam Assembly Elections 2021: EC Issues Notice to Himanta Biswa Sarma for 'Threat' Remarks Against Opposition Leader Hagrama Mohilary

“My driver was in the car. Polling officials asked him for help and he obliged. There was a pass pasted on my car that said I am a BJP candidate. I can’t say whether the polling officials were aware of this or not. We simply helped,” he said to India Today. Also Read - Bengal, Assam Round 2 Polling Today: All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari In Nandigram

The Election Commission, on the other hand, announced a repoll at a Ratabari polling station and suspended four officials, hours after a video surfaced, alleging that an electronic voting machine (EVM) was being transported in the car of the Krishnendu Paul, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Patharkandi. Also Read - Assam Phase 2 Elections 2021: Voting Date, Constituency Seat List, Key Candidates, Polling Stations– Here's All You Need to Know

The presiding officer was issued a show-cause notice “for violation of the transport protocol” and was suspended along with three other officials, the poll body said.

“Although the seals of the EVM were found intact, it has nevertheless been decided to do a re-poll at No 149 – Indira MV School of LAC 1 Ratabari (SC) as an added precaution. A report has also been sought from the Special Observer,” the EC added.