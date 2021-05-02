Guwahati: Chenga constituency is located in Assam’s Barpeta district and falls under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency and the counting of votes for this constituency will begin at 8 am onwards. Chenga went to polls in the third phase of the Assam Assembly election along with 39 other Assembly seats on April 6 and the results will be announced today on May 2. The key contestants in the 2021 Chenga Assembly elections are AIUDF’s Ashraful Hussain and AGP’s Rabiul Hussain. At present, the constituency is held by Sukur Ali Ahmed of INC who beat Monowara Khatun of AIUDF in the previous assembly election. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,22,622 registered voters and the voter turnout was 89.52 percent. For more updates on Assam Assembly Elections LIVE updates, Click HERE Also Read - Karimganj North Assembly Constituency Result LIVE: Close Battle Expected to Emerge Between BJP and Congress, Vote Count Begins at 8 am

Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates regarding Chenga Assembly Constituency Result: Also Read - Sibsagar Election Result 2021 LIVE: Counting Begins at 8 AM