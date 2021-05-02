Guwahati: The Dhemaji Assembly Constituency voted in the first phase of the Assam Assembly Elections 2021 on March 27 and the counting of votes will be begin at 8 am. Even though the initial trends of the candidates winning or losing will start coming in by 10 am, the final results will be announced by the evening on Sunday, May 2. The key candidates to watch out for are Ranoj Pegu of BJP contesting against Sailen Sonowal of Congress. In 2016, the seat was won by Pradan Baruah of BJP who defeated Sumitra Doley Patir of Congress with a margin of 19121 votes. In 2016 Assam Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Dhemaji Assembly Constituency was recorded as 81 percent. For more updates on Assam Assembly Elections LIVE updates, Click HERE Also Read - Gauhati East Assembly Election Result LIVE: Will BJP's Siddhartha Bhattacharya Win the Seat for Second Time?

