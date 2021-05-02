Dholai Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Dholai Assembly constituency is a part of the Cachar district of Assam that went for voting on 1 April 2021 in the second phase. It is a part of the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency in the Bengali-dominated Barak Valley region. Dholai is a village in the Narsingpur Tehsil of Cachar district with a total population of about 10,000 people with a major occupation in the tea plantations. Unlike last year, Dholai will not be a cakewalk for the BJP as Congress fielded a candidate from the tea workers community. In the 2016 Assembly elections, BJP candidate Parimal Suklabaidya outperformed and unseated Girindra Mallik of the Congress from the constituency seat by a margin of 26,837 votes. In 2011, Girindra Mallik had won the seat against Parimal Suklabaidya of BJP by a margin of 14,370 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP steered the Dholai segment, beating Congress which had won the 2014 parliamentary polls. Also Read - Kokrajhar East Assembly Election Result LIVE: Vote Count Begins at 8 am, Will Pramila Rani Brahma Win the Seat Again?

Key candidates contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Dholai constituency — Parimal Suklabaidya of BJP, Kamakhya Prasad Mala of Congress and Ram Ratan Dusad of AJP. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements.